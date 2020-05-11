comscore Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why
Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why

Telecom

Reliance Jio has changed the benefits offered with its Rs 251 prepaid 4G data voucher. It no longer offers 2GB daily data to the subscribers.

  • Published: May 11, 2020 11:21 AM IST
Reliance Jio has been offering some cheap data plans to its subscribers, and last week, the telco added a few more ‘Work from Home’ add-on data plans as well. What these offer is the added data benefits on top of your existing prepaid plan. One of the most demanded 4G data voucher from the telco is the Rs 251 4G data voucher. But it is not available in the same capacity anymore. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने ग्राहकों को दिया झटका, बंद किया ये प्रीपेड रिचार्ज

Jio has changed the benefits offered with its Rs 251 prepaid 4G data voucher. It no longer offers 2GB daily data to the subscribers. Also, the plan had its own validity of 51 days, which is gone too. Now with the revised Rs 251 voucher, users get 50GB unlimited data benefit instead (via TelecomTalk). Also Read - Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

New Jio ‘Work from Home’ data add-on packs detailed

The Rs 151 add-on pack by Jio is listed to offer 30GB of data in total without daily limits on usage. The Rs 201 pack on the other hand offers 40GB of total data without any daily limit like the Rs 151 plan. The last plan of Rs 251 data add-on is essentially revised version the plan offered in March. It now comes with 50GB total data instead of 112GB data divided across 56 days. Another catch in these plans is that they do not come with any validity of their own, the validity of new data add-on packs remains dependent on user’s main account validity. Also Read - Reliance Jio announces Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data and more

Further, Reliance Jio has also introduced an all-new Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan with 2GB per day data benefits and more. The company already offers Rs 2,121 annual plan with 1.5GB daily data, SMS and subscription to Jio apps. Similarly, the latest one also added to the list of plans. Instead of 1.5GB per day, this one offers 2GB per day high-speed data, which translates to 730GB distributed in the offer period of 365 days. After which consumers will be able to continue browsing at a reduced speed of 64kbps. The plans, of course, come with subscription to apps like JioTV and JioCinema as well.

  Published Date: May 11, 2020 11:21 AM IST

