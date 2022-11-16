Reliance Jio removes Rs 1,499 Disney+ Hotstar recharge plan

Reliance Jio has now dropped all its recharge plans that offered a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to prepaid users. The telecom company began removing the bundled streaming plans in October, dropping tariffs worth Rs 499 and Rs 601, but left two plans for its users. The Reliance Jio website, however, no longer shows those two remaining plans worth Rs 1,499 and Rs 4,199, leaving its users high and dry, especially at a time when streaming has become mainstream in India. Also Read - Meta partners with ICC to bring ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to your reels: How to watch T20 World Cup online

We at BGR India could not find the Rs 1,499 and Rs 41,99 plans on the list of recharge tariffs on the Reliance Jio website. They are also not available to buy from third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm and Amazon Pay, confirming that those two plans have been killed. Jio, according to Telecom Talk, previously removed plans worth Rs 399, Rs 419, Rs 499, Rs 583, Rs 601, Rs 783, Rs 799, Rs 1,099, and Rs 1,199 — all of which bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Also Read - Emmy-winner list of shows, movies: Where to watch Ted Lasso, Euphoria and more

While it remains unclear why Reliance Jio has removed all the bundled streaming plans, especially when its rivals — Airtel and Vi (Vodafone Idea) — still offer prepaid users plans that bundle subscriptions to Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Netflix, it could be because Disney+ Hotstar does not have rights to stream the next season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The rights this time have gone to Viacom 18, which is a part of Reliance Industries’ TV18. The conflict of interest may be the reason why the plans have been removed. Also Read - Swiggy riders will now deliver food on dragons: Here's how

If you are a prepaid Reliance Jio user, you do not have any recharge plan available in the kitty that would offer you a bundled streaming subscription. However, the JioTV subscription is still available in nearly all the recharge plans of Jio. This means you could use the JioTV app to watch several TV channels on your mobile phone, except for Star India-owned channels since they are available only through Disney+ Hotstar.

If you have a Reliance Jio postpaid connection, you can still get streaming subscriptions of Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as a part of all the plans starting at Rs 399 (minus tax).