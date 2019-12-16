comscore Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans
News

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Telecom

It's been reported that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. Which means, a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only.

  • Published: December 16, 2019 11:14 AM IST
Reliance Jio AGM 2019 main

Reliance Jio has reportedly defined a speed limit for user to upload on the JioFiber connection. The telco’s broadband services, JioFiber, is popular for its high-speed internet ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It offers great pricing for the JioFiber connection and bundles more benefits than the other broadband players in the segment.

Now as per a report by TelecomTalk, a few Twitter users have started posting about the speed limit for uploads on JioFiber. It’s been said that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. Which means, a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only.

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

Also Read

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

It is a massive setback for consumers who opted for JioFiber because of the uploading content on high speed. For example, a person who opted for a 100Mbps plan, because it could upload with the same speed, will now only get 10Mbps for the upload.

JioFiber plans start from Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. These plans also offer speeds starting from 100Mbps, up to 1 Gbps along with numerous “specialized services”. The services include gaming, home network sharing, video calling and conferencing, device security, and more.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones to launch in December 2019

Recently, the company also introduced a new prepaid plan for JioFiber users. It is an add-on prepaid voucher available for Rs 199. The new prepaid broadband voucher is for Jio subscribers who have exhausted their data high-speed download quota. The new prepaid broadband plan comes with one week (7 Days) validity. After taxes and GST, you will end up paying Rs 234.82. In terms of benefits, you get unlimited local and national calling. The plan also includes unlimited data downloads at 100Mbps speed.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: December 16, 2019 11:14 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799
News
Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799
Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

News

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 3 Review

boAt Airdopes 201 Review

Vivo V17 First Impressions

Nokia Smart TV First Impressions

TicWatch E2 Review

Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets

The Best Budget True Wireless Earbuds to buy now

Tata Sky Binge vs Airtel Xstream Stick vs d2h Magic

Apple iPhone 11 Pro: Tips, tricks and hidden features

Top smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8: Stock vs Gcam compared

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans
Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela

Telecom

Airtel tops mobile data download, latency tests: Tutela
Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details

News

Reliance Jio swaps Rs 49 basic prepaid plan with Rs 79 recharge plan: Check full details
Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio brings back Rs 98, Rs 149 prepaid plans
After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

Telecom

After Airtel, now Vodafone will introduce 'unlimited calling plans'

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo Fantastic Days Sale का आज आखिरी दिन

Xiaomi भारतीय स्मार्टफोन मार्केट में खो सकती है अपनी नंबर वन पोजिशन

Oppo Reno 3 Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन 90Hz डिस्प्ले के साथ होगा लॉन्च

Xiaomi ने लॉन्च किया XiaoAI टचस्क्रीन स्मार्ट स्पीकर, ये है कीमत और फीचर्स

IND vs WI 1st ODI Live Streaming: भारत और वेस्ट इंडीज के बीच पहला ODI मैच आज

News

Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799
News
Stuffcool 10,000mAh wireless power bank launched in India, priced at Rs 3,799
Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today

News

Tata Sky Binge+ Android set-top-box to reportedly launch today
Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020

News

Realme sold 15 million smartphones in first year, aims to double sales numbers in 2020
OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India

News

OnePlus 7T Pro gets OxygenOS 10.3.0 OTA update in India
Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets

News

Samsung denies selling 1 million Galaxy Fold handsets