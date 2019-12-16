Reliance Jio reportedly capping JioFiber upload speeds for all plans

Reliance Jio has reportedly defined a speed limit for user to upload on the JioFiber connection. The telco’s broadband services, JioFiber, is popular for its high-speed internet ranging from 100Mbps to 1Gbps. It offers great pricing for the JioFiber connection and bundles more benefits than the other broadband players in the segment.

Now as per a report by TelecomTalk, a few Twitter users have started posting about the speed limit for uploads on JioFiber. It’s been said that Reliance Jio has kept the limit on the upload speeds to one-tenth (1/10th) of the download speed. Which means, a user with 1Gbps JioFiber plan will be entitled to the 100Mbps upload speed only.

It is a massive setback for consumers who opted for JioFiber because of the uploading content on high speed. For example, a person who opted for a 100Mbps plan, because it could upload with the same speed, will now only get 10Mbps for the upload.

JioFiber plans start from Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. These plans also offer speeds starting from 100Mbps, up to 1 Gbps along with numerous “specialized services”. The services include gaming, home network sharing, video calling and conferencing, device security, and more.

Recently, the company also introduced a new prepaid plan for JioFiber users. It is an add-on prepaid voucher available for Rs 199. The new prepaid broadband voucher is for Jio subscribers who have exhausted their data high-speed download quota. The new prepaid broadband plan comes with one week (7 Days) validity. After taxes and GST, you will end up paying Rs 234.82. In terms of benefits, you get unlimited local and national calling. The plan also includes unlimited data downloads at 100Mbps speed.