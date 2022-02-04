Reliance Jio revises three JioPhone prepaid plans, adds a new one to the mix

Reliance Jio just revised its JioPhone all-in-one plans. This revision comes days after the telecom service operator increased the prices of its prepaid mobile plans. The company has revised all three of the JioPhone plans, while at the same time also announcing a new JioPhone plan. For the uninitiated, JioPhone plans are special prepaid recharge plans that work only with a JioPhone. The plans will not function when the SIM is inside of a third-party smartphone. Also Read - Reliance Jio steps into metaverse with $15 million investment in Silicon Valley startup

Reliance Jio has added a new Rs 152 JioPhone plan, under which it offers customers 0.5GB of daily high-speed 4G data, along with unlimited voice calling, 300 total SMSes and access to all of the company’s online based apps like JioTV, JioCloud and more. The new prepaid plan comes with a validity of 28 days. This new plan is currently the most affordable JioPhone plan that the company has to offer. Also Read - Reliance JioPhone 5G smartphone: From price to specs, what to expect

Apart from the introduction of the new Rs 152 prepaid JioPhone plan, the company has also revised the Rs 155, Rs 186, and the Rs 749 JioPhone plans. Also Read - 5G in India: FM announces details of 5G auction and rollout in the country

The Rs 155 JioPhone plan will now cost Rs 186. It comes with a validity of 28 days and includes 1GB of daily high speed data, 100 SMSes per day, unlimited voice calls and access to Jio apps.

The Rs 186 JioPhone plan will now cost Rs 222, with the benefits remaining the same as earlier, which include 2GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMSes and access to Jio apps. The plan retains its validity of 28 days.

Lastly, the long term Rs 749 JioPhone plan, will now cost Rs 899. The plan comes with 2GB mobile data for 28 days and a total of 24GB data for 336 days. Other benefits include unlimited voice calls, 50 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. The plan comes with a validity of 336 days.