  Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan validity reduced to 24 days but bundles non-Jio voice calls
Reliance Jio Rs 149 prepaid plan validity reduced to 24 days but bundles non-Jio voice calls

Jio had previously offered 28 days with unlimited calls and messages, but after a recent change, the plan had ditched the free calls to non-Jio numbers.

  Published: November 11, 2019 12:23 PM IST
Reliance Jio has reduced validity of its Rs 149 prepaid plan from 28 days to 24 days. The telecom operator has revised the plan to include non-Jio calling minutes, but has kept the FUP limit of 300 minutes. Other benefits of the prepaid plan still remain the same.

Jio had previously offered 28 days with unlimited calls and messages, but after a recent change, the plan had ditched the free calls to non-Jio numbers, first reported by TelecomTalk. The operator made these changes because of the IUC charges. It started charging 6 paise/ minute on all mobile voice calls to other operators, but kept it free for all Jio to Jio calls. Following which there was a lot of backlash from the customers. As a result Reliance Jio recently announced a limited time offer where it is going to provide 30 minutes of free talktime.

Also Read

Reliance Jio introduces 30 mins of free talktime to compensate customers

Reliance Jio said it will compensate customers by giving free data of equal value. Currently, Jio charges only for data, and voice calls to anywhere in the country and to any network are free. Jio to landline calls and calls made using WhatsApp or FaceTime and similar platforms will be free as well.

Reliance Jio previously revealed that it has taken a hit of Rs 13,500 crore due to network connection charges, or interconnect usage charges (IUC). Calling has been free since Reliance Jio was launched in September 2016. After ringtone time reductions, this move is going to set off the new tariff war on voice calls. Even rival telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone could take some steps to recover costs.

