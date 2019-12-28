Reliance Jio Rs 2020 vs BSNL Rs 1,999 plans compared

Earlier this month, telecom operators introduced new prepaid plans to accommodate up to 42 percent tariff hike. And while prepaid plans have become expensive, they are still very competitive. Here we take a look at Reliance Jio and BSNL yearly prepaid recharge plans along with the voice and data benefits that they offer.

Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 prepaid recharge

Reliance Jio recently announced its New Year offer. The telco has introduced a long-term, prepaid recharge plan. Available for Rs 2,020, the prepaid plan offers a validity of 365 days. In terms of benefits, users will get unlimited Jio to Jio calling, and limited voice minutes to other operators.

Once the FUP of outgoing voice calls is reached, users will be charged 6 paise per minute for voice calls. In terms of data, users will get 1.5GB per day. This means, throughout the year, users will get to download up to 547.5GB data. Also, once the daily download limit is reached, speed will be throttled to 64kbps. Besides, SMS benefits and complimentary access to Jio app suite will be on offer.

BSNL Rs 1,999 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL, the state-owned telecom operator has introduced new offers, as part of its Christmas and New Year 2020 celebrations. The telco has increased the validity of its yearly prepaid recharge by another 60 days. The plan, which is priced at Rs 1,999, now offers a total validity of 425 days from the date of recharge.

The yearly plan which came with 365 days of benefit, the operator is now extending the validity by 60 days. As far as benefits are concerned, users get unlimited voice calls to any network within the country. The plan also comes with 3GB data benefit per day and 100 SMSes per day. Now, there is also BSNL Tunes and BSNL TV subscription available for free with this plan. This offer will be available across all the telecom circles until January 31, 2020.

Clearly, if we look at the offering, BSNL plan looks more appealing. However, you just get downloads at 3G speeds, whereas the Reliance Jio plan offers 4G download speeds.