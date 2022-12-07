comscore Reliance Jio Rs 222 Football Data pack launched, here are all benefits
Reliance Jio Rs 222 Football World Cup Data pack launched, here are all benefits

Jio is calling the Rs 222 pack the "Football World Cup Data Pack," but it is likely to be available after the FIFA 2022 concludes.

To celebrate the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022, Reliance Jio has introduced a new internet data pack for its prepaid users. The new Jio Rs 222 pack has been launched to offer additional data to users, which means there are no calling or validity benefits in this plan. The new Football World Cup Data Pack will be available to anyone with a valid prepaid pack. In other words, your number needs to be on a validity pack to subscribe to this plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches special prepaid recharge plans for cricket lovers

Reliance Jio is calling the Rs 222 pack the “Football World Cup Data Pack,” but it is likely to be available after the FIFA 2022 concludes. Anyway, prepaid users get data over and above what they receive as a part of their main tariff plan. Here is everything that the new Jio Rs 222 pack offers: Also Read - Airtel Rs 35 vs Vodafone Rs 47 vs Reliance Jio Rs 49 vs BSNL Rs 19: Prepaid combo recharge plans under Rs 50 compared

Jio Rs 222 4G data pack

You get 50GB of high-speed data when you purchase the Rs 222 plan for a prepaid number. It will begin to appear in your account inside the MyJio app. Having an additional data pack is helpful when you have consumed the daily data provided to you as a part of the main tariff plan and need more high-speed data because the speed drops to 64Kbps. Jio would automatically begin using data from this pack after your daily data is exhausted. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs BSNL vs Airtel: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 50

If you calculate how much each GB of data would cost in this plan, it will be around Rs 4.44, which is inexpensive compared to what rivals are offering. For instance, Airtel offers 50GB for Rs 301, so the cost of each GB goes up to Rs 6.02.

To recharge your or your contact’s number with the Reliance Jio Rs 222 pack, you can opt for physical recharge by visiting a retail store or going to an online platform for that. You can use the MyJio app or website to recharge a prepaid number with the Rs 222 pack. Alternatively, you have several third-party recharge platforms, such as Paytm, PhonePe, Google Pay, and Amazon Pay. However, keep in mind that both Paytm and PhonePe now charge Rs 2 extra as a convenience fee for prepaid recharges.

  • Published Date: December 7, 2022 10:26 AM IST
