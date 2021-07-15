Reliance Jio Rs 247 plan is the best work from home monthly plan: Check data, call and other benefits

Reliance Jio recently launched several plans for users who are working from home at this tough coronavirus times. COVID-19 pandemic has forced everyone around the world to stay at home and build a comfortable workspace in a corner since last year. To help users work from home efficiently with no issues with data getting over and more, one of the biggest telecom operators, Reliance Jio introduced several plans with no daily data limit, which puts limitations to data usage. Also Read - Jio data plans: List of all Reliance Jio work from home plans offering extra data

Reliance Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan: Check benefits

If you are looking for a Jio prepaid plan for a month that comes with no limitations on data, the newly launched Reliance Jio Rs 247 plan is the best for you. The plan, in fact, has been listed under best selling plans category on the official Jio website.

Under the Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio users get a total of 25GB data for a period of 30 days, a month. In addition to the data offering, Jio users get a host of other features under this newly launched prepaid plan.

The Reliance Jio Rs 247 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calling benefits to all networks such as Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) and not just Jio. The prepaid plan also offers 100 SMS per day, which totals to 3000 SMS per month. Similar to all other prepaid plans, Jio users also get access to all Jio Apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioCloud, and more under the prepaid plan.

If you think the Reliance Jio Rs 247 plan fits your requirement, just head over to Jio.com to recharge your Jio phone number. To recharge your Jio phone number, you can also try out Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, among other online payment applications.