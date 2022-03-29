comscore Reliance Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan vs Airtel Rs 265 plan vs Vi Rs 269 plan
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan
News

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

With 28-day validity, users need to recharge 13 times every year. Just bumping up the validity by 2 days reduces this frequency to 12 times.

Reliance Jio

Check which prepaid plan is the best

Reliance Jio recently announced a new plan which is different from all the rest of the packs it offers. The new Rs 259 plan offers a validity of 30 days. This is greater in comparison to most other plans that offer 28 days of validity. Indian telecom companies have been asked by TRAI to issue at least one plan with 30 days of validity. TRAI had given telcos 60 days to comply with this request and Jio is the first to offer its 30-day plan. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan

The new Reliance Jio plan is offering users a validity of 30 days. The company is also offering unlimited calls with this plan. Users will get 1.5 GB of data per day. Once the data runs out, you can either opt for an add-on or the network speed will drastically drop to 64 kbps. Users also get 100 SMS per day with the Rs 259 plan. Also Read - Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with select postpaid plans: Check details

Airtel Rs 265 plan

Airtel is yet to comply with TRAI’s directive to provide at least one plan with 1-month validity. However, we can compare Jio’s offerings with the next closest option from Airtel. Airtel is offering just 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. This is lower in both validity and data, when compared to Jio’s offering. However, the user gets unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with this plan. Also Read - Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Vi Rs 269 Plan

Vodafone Idea customers can get the Rs 269 plan to get 28 days of validity, similar to what Airtel is offering. The data is also capped at 1GB per day after which the internet speed will fall dramatically. However, voice calls are unlimited and you’ll get 100 SMS per day.

Verdict

Reliance Jio is clearly the winner here in terms of value. It not only gives you 50 percent more data on a daily basis but it also offers 2 extra days of validity. While it might seem like a small advantage, TRAI received complaints that with 28-day validity, users need to recharge 13 times every year. Just bumping up the validity by 2 days reduces this frequency to 12 times. Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to soon revise their plans to accommodate TRAI’s demands.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 29, 2022 8:42 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player in Android app
Apps
WhatsApp rolls out global voice note player in Android app
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Features

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Features

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Realme 9 series smartphone confirmed to get Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, key specs appear online

Mobiles

Realme 9 series smartphone confirmed to get Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor, key specs appear online

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription

Microsoft is bringing its cybersecurity skilling program to India

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

Is Apple Planning To Rebrand A15 Bionic Chip As A16 For iPhone 14? Price Can Also Increase - See Details

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan
Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity

Telecom

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022
Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans

Telecom

Airtel is offering Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans
Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

Telecom

Samsung could soon start making 4G, 5G equipment in India: Details here

हिंदी समाचार

Jeep India ने अपनी 7 सीटर SUV Jeep Meridian से उठाया पर्दा, भारत में जून से शुरू होगी डिलीवरी

Triumph Tiger Sport 660 भारत में हुई लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और सभी फीचर्स

पुराने स्मार्टफोन और टैबलेट को लंबे समय तक कैसे रखें सुरक्षित? जानें

Redmi 10 5G, Redmi Note 11S 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G हुए ग्लोबल मार्केट में लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Xiaomi भारत में लॉन्च करने जा रही नया टैबलेट, हो सकता है Mi Pad 5 सीरीज का वेरिएंट

Latest Videos

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform
Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

News

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price
WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

WhatsApp Tips: Here's How You Can Reduce Mobile Data Usage During WhatsApp Calls For Both Android And iOS Devices - Checkout Video

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
News
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan
Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Features

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?
PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription

Gaming

PlayStation brings old PS4, PS3 games under new PlayStation Plus subscription
Microsoft is bringing its cybersecurity skilling program to India

News

Microsoft is bringing its cybersecurity skilling program to India

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers