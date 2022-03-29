Reliance Jio recently announced a new plan which is different from all the rest of the packs it offers. The new Rs 259 plan offers a validity of 30 days. This is greater in comparison to most other plans that offer 28 days of validity. Indian telecom companies have been asked by TRAI to issue at least one plan with 30 days of validity. TRAI had given telcos 60 days to comply with this request and Jio is the first to offer its 30-day plan. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan

The new Reliance Jio plan is offering users a validity of 30 days. The company is also offering unlimited calls with this plan. Users will get 1.5 GB of data per day. Once the data runs out, you can either opt for an add-on or the network speed will drastically drop to 64 kbps. Users also get 100 SMS per day with the Rs 259 plan.

Airtel Rs 265 plan

Airtel is yet to comply with TRAI's directive to provide at least one plan with 1-month validity. However, we can compare Jio's offerings with the next closest option from Airtel. Airtel is offering just 1GB data per day for a period of 28 days. This is lower in both validity and data, when compared to Jio's offering. However, the user gets unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day with this plan.

Vi Rs 269 Plan

Vodafone Idea customers can get the Rs 269 plan to get 28 days of validity, similar to what Airtel is offering. The data is also capped at 1GB per day after which the internet speed will fall dramatically. However, voice calls are unlimited and you’ll get 100 SMS per day.

Verdict

Reliance Jio is clearly the winner here in terms of value. It not only gives you 50 percent more data on a daily basis but it also offers 2 extra days of validity. While it might seem like a small advantage, TRAI received complaints that with 28-day validity, users need to recharge 13 times every year. Just bumping up the validity by 2 days reduces this frequency to 12 times. Airtel and Vodafone Idea are expected to soon revise their plans to accommodate TRAI’s demands.