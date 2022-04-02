comscore Reliance Jio Rs 296 vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Validity, data, benefits compared
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan Vs Airtel Rs 296 Plan Validity Data Benefits Compared
News

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 plan: Check which one is best for you

Telecom

Airtel users will be eligible for 1 year of free courses from Upskill with Shaw Academy. Users will also get Rs 100 cashback on Fastag. You also get access to Wynk Music for free.

Jio vs Airtel

Jio vs Airtel prepaid plans

India’s telecom companies were asked to introduce a new plan that will provide not 28 days but 30 days of validity. Reliance Jio was the first to comply with this demand from TRAI. Now Airtel has also introduced its own 30-day plan. Also Read - Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

We will be comparing the new Airtel plan with the closest option from Jio. In this particular case, Airtel’s Rs 296 plan will be compared with Jio’s Rs 296 plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Airtel Rs 296 plan

Airtel has complied with TRAI’s latest order to provide at least one 30-day plan with calling and data benefits. The Rs 296 plan offers a total of 25GB of data. The Data Tariff post the completion of quota will be charged at 50p/MB. As mentioned earlier, it does offer 30 days of validity for the given amount of data. You also get unlimited voice calling with this particular pack. Users will also get 100 SMS per day. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video free trial for 30 days. However, the benefit will only be available once per user. Users will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle benefits for 3 months at no additional cost. The user will be eligible for 1 year of free courses from Upskill with Shaw Academy. Users will also get Rs 100 cashback on Fastag. You also get access to Wynk Music for free.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

The new Reliance Jio Plan is worth Rs 296 and also offers 30 days of validity. It also offers the same amount of data which is 25GB. Once the data limit is exhausted, the subscriber will get internet at a speed of 64kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling. In terms of subscriptions, the company is offering services from JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Verdict

Both the plans are very comparable to each other. With an equal amount of data and validity on offer, you can only make out differences in the additional benefits from the brands. While Jio offers its own bundle of services, Airtel is offering some benefits in the form of Amazon Prime India membership, access to some online courses, and some more. One aspect where Airtel is lagging is the post-quota data prices. The company claims it will charge 50p/mb which seems a little steep.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 2, 2022 11:40 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan
Telecom
Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan
Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

automobile

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Photo Gallery

How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Photo Gallery

How tech companies tried to make you April Fools

Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07) review: Answer to the year-long air pollution problem

Reviews

Dyson Air Purifier Hot+Cool (HP07) review: Answer to the year-long air pollution problem

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan
Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

Telecom

Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India
Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan
Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity

Telecom

Jio Rs 259 prepaid plan offers up to 50GB high speed data for 31 days validity
Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Telecom

Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G हुआ लॉन्च, 6000mAh बैटरी और दमदार प्रोसेसर के साथ कई गेमिंग फीचर्स से लैस

Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for Today 2nd April: आज के रिडीम कोड्स से मिलेंगे शानदार Characters, Emotes और Diamonds

Twitter ने कहा- लॉन्च करेंगे Tweet Edit Button फीचर, यूजर्स बोले- बना रहे हो 'मूर्ख'

WhatsApp Stickers Navratri 2022 Wishes: व्हाट्सऐप स्टिकर्स से कैसे भेजें नवरात्रि की शुभकामनाएं? जानें पूरा तरीका

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G कल भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें कीमत से लेकर फीचर तक हर बात

Latest Videos

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know

Features

OnePlus 10 Pro With 80W SUPERVOOC Fast Charging And 6.7-Inch LTPO Display Launched In India, All You Need To Know
WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features

News

WhatsApp New Update | Voice Messages to Get set of New Features
iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G launched in India at Rs 17,999
Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 296 plan vs Airtel Rs 296 prepaid plan
Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M33 to launch today: Check specs, features
Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March

automobile

Ather Energy sold 2,591 electric scooters in March
Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

automobile

Mahindra sells four NFTs for Rs 26 lakh, best-selling 'Standing Tall Thar' NFT earns Rs 11 lakh

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers