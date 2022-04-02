India’s telecom companies were asked to introduce a new plan that will provide not 28 days but 30 days of validity. Reliance Jio was the first to comply with this demand from TRAI. Now Airtel has also introduced its own 30-day plan. Also Read - Airtel launches Rs 296, Rs 319 monthly prepaid plans in India

We will be comparing the new Airtel plan with the closest option from Jio. In this particular case, Airtel’s Rs 296 plan will be compared with Jio’s Rs 296 plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 259 plan compared with Airtel Rs 265 plan, Vi Rs 269 plan

Airtel Rs 296 plan

Airtel has complied with TRAI’s latest order to provide at least one 30-day plan with calling and data benefits. The Rs 296 plan offers a total of 25GB of data. The Data Tariff post the completion of quota will be charged at 50p/MB. As mentioned earlier, it does offer 30 days of validity for the given amount of data. You also get unlimited voice calling with this particular pack. Users will also get 100 SMS per day. Also Read - Jio Cricket Plans bundled with Disney+ Hotstar ahead of IPL 2022

Additional benefits include Amazon Prime Video free trial for 30 days. However, the benefit will only be available once per user. Users will also get Apollo 24/7 Circle benefits for 3 months at no additional cost. The user will be eligible for 1 year of free courses from Upskill with Shaw Academy. Users will also get Rs 100 cashback on Fastag. You also get access to Wynk Music for free.

Reliance Jio Rs 296 Plan

The new Reliance Jio Plan is worth Rs 296 and also offers 30 days of validity. It also offers the same amount of data which is 25GB. Once the data limit is exhausted, the subscriber will get internet at a speed of 64kbps. The plan also offers unlimited voice calling. In terms of subscriptions, the company is offering services from JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Verdict

Both the plans are very comparable to each other. With an equal amount of data and validity on offer, you can only make out differences in the additional benefits from the brands. While Jio offers its own bundle of services, Airtel is offering some benefits in the form of Amazon Prime India membership, access to some online courses, and some more. One aspect where Airtel is lagging is the post-quota data prices. The company claims it will charge 50p/mb which seems a little steep.