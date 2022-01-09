comscore Reliance Jio new prepaid plan launched with 2.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls
Reliance Jio launches a new prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls

Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid plan with 2.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calls to any network and many more benefits. Let's take a look at details.

A lot has been happening at Jio’s end since the last month. First, it hiked prices of several of its prepaid plans, later followed by discontinuation of some entertainment plans. In the latest update, coming from Telecom Talk, Jio has launched a new prepaid plan worth Rs 2999. Also Read - Reliance Jio’s New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here’s how to avail it

Interestingly, the new Jio plan is listed under 20 percent JioMart Maha Cashback offer, which means users will be able to avail the plan at a much lower price tag. As the offer itself suggests, users will be able to get the cashback on recharging from JioMart website. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches new Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check plan details

Reliance Jio new plan benefits

Under the newly launched Jio Rs 2999 prepaid plan, subscribers get 2.5GB data daily, unlimited voice calling facility to all networks, 100 SMS per day, and access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. These benefits are provided for a validity period of 365 days. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

Notably, this is the first under which Reliance Jio is offering 2.5GB of data daily. However, this isn’t the first plan that comes with a validity of 365 days.

Jio’s Rs 3110 plan also comes with 1 year validity and it also offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile plan for a year. However, the Rs 3110 plan offers much lesser data when compared to the new Rs 2999 Jio plan.

While the Rs 2999 plan offers a total of 912GB data per year, the Rs 3110 plan offers 740GB high-speed data every year. Both plans also offer unlimited voice calls to any network including Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi).

Jio plan with 20 percent cashback

Besides Rs 2999 plan, the telecom operator also offers three more plans worth RS 299, Rs 666 and Rs 719.

-Under the Rs 719 plan, Jio offers 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, subscription to Jio apps with a validity of 84 days.

-Under Rs 666 plan, Jio offers 1.5GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, subscription to Jio apps with a validity of 84 days.

-Lastly, under Rs 299 plan, users get 2GB data per day, unlimited voice calls, subscription to Jio apps with a validity of 28 days.

  Published Date: January 9, 2022 9:09 AM IST

