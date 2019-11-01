Reliance Jio Rs 444 and Rs 555 all-in-one plans get up to Rs 50 discount

Reliance Jio, which launched its mobile service around the promise of free voice calls, took a difficult decision last month. The company announced that it will start charging its users when they place voice calls to rival networks. Since the announcement, Reliance Jio has faced a lot of backlash from its customers. In an effort to appease them, the operator has revamped its tariff plans. First it launched three new all-in-one plans. Now, the operator is offering its Rs 444 and Rs 555 prepaid recharge at discount.

Reliance Jio Rs 444 and Rs 555 prepaid plans get discount

The prepaid recharge plans priced at Rs 444 and Rs 555 are available at discount. In order to avail the discount, Reliance Jio users must make the payment using Paytm. Called Shubh Paytm Offer, the discounted price is applicable between November 1, 2019 and November 15, 2019. Those who subscribe to Rs 444 prepaid plan, will get a discount of Rs 44. In other words, the Rs 444 prepaid plan will be available to Paytm users at Rs 400. The coupon code for this discounted recharge is SHUBHP44.

According to Telecom Talk, the Shubh Paytm Offer also gives discount on Rs 555 prepaid plan. With this plan, Paytm is offering a discount of Rs 50. The prepaid plan will be available at discounted price of Rs 505 to those who recharge using their Paytm Wallet. In order to avail this discount, Paytm subscribers must use the coupon code SHUBHP50. To recall, the Rs 444 and Rs 555 are the newly introduced all-in-one plans from the company.

Reliance Jio All-in-One Plans

Reliance Jio is offering four all-in-one plans as an effort to please its existing customers. It is aimed at primarily at those who don’t want to pay for IUC charges. The base plan is priced at Rs 222 and it comes with validity of 28 days and 56GB data benefit. The Rs 333 plan comes with 112GB data and validity of 56 days. Both Rs 444 and Rs 555 all-in-one plans have 84 days validity and offer 168GB data. The best part of all-in-one plans is that they offer Jio to Non-Jio FUP call minutes equivalent to 1,000 minutes with Rs 222, Rs 333 and Rs 444 plans. With Rs 555 plan, customers get Jio to Non-Jio FUP call minutes equivalent to 3,000 minutes.