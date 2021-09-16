Reliance Jio Rs 499, Rs 888, Rs 2599 prepaid plans now offer up to 10GB of free data

Reliance Jio launched new Disney+ Hotstar plans on August 31 starting at Rs 499 and going up to Rs 2599. Days after launching these new plans, Jio has revised the Rs 499, Rs 888 and Rs 2599 prepaid plans to offer more data at no addition cost. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches cheapest Rs 75 JioPhone recharge plan: Benefits, validity and more

Jio Rs 499 plan revamped

Under the Rs 499 Reliance Jio plan, users now get additional 6GB data with validity of 28 days. The basic benefits that the Rs 499 plan offers include 3GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls to any network for the set validity period. Of course, Diney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Also Read - Tips and tricks: How to get a new Jio SIM delivered at home for free

Jio Rs 888 plan revamped

The Rs 888 Disney+ Hotstar Jio plan now offers additional 5GB of data per day for a validity period of 84 days. The basic benefits that the plan offers include 2GB data per day, 100 SMS, and unlimited calls to any network, Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription and access to Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. Also Read - Reliance Jio discontinues Rs 39 and Rs 69 prepaid plans in India ahead of JioPhone Next release

Jio Rs 2599 plan revamped

Lastly, Reliance Jio Rs 2,599 recharge plan now offers free 10GB data alongside unlimited voice calls, 2GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, Disney Plus Hotstar mobile subscription, and access to the Jio suite of apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. The plan comes with validity of 65 days.

Recently, the telecom operator launched the cheapest JioPhone plan worth Rs 75. Under the plan, users get unlimited voice calls to any network, 100MB data per day, 50 SMS per day, and access to Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It comes with a validity of 28 days. Additionally, the Rs 75 JioPhone plan offers extra 200MB of data at no additional cost.