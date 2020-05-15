comscore Reliance Jio new Rs 999 quarterly plan; check out details | BGR India
Reliance Jio new Rs 999 plan gives 3GB/day for 84 days to customers working from home

The new Reliance Jio Rs 999 plan will offer users 3GB data per day for 84 days along with other benefits. Check out all details below.

  Published: May 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST
Reliance Jio has come up with a new quarterly plan with 84 days of validity. The new 3GB per day plan is aimed at people who need more data on a daily basis for working from home hassle-free. The Rs 999 plan offers 3GB high-speed data every day and will be valid for 84 days. Just like any other similar plan, if you happen to cross the daily limit, you will benefit from unlimited low-speed data at 64Kbps. Also Read - Aarogya Setu contact tracing app launched on JioPhone

Apart from the data, the plan also offers 100 SMS per day and a complimentary subscription to all Reliance Jio services like JioCinema, JioSaavn, and more. The plans are available to all telecom circles across the country. Also Read - Reliance Jio giving free unlimited Jio-to-Jio call benefits for one day, here's why

The plan adds to Reliance Jio’s other 3-month quarterly plans. These are the Rs 599 and Rs 555 plans. These are great quarterly plans to choose if you cannot afford the Rs 999 pack. Let’s see what these plans offer and how they are different from the new Rs 999 plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio removed 2GB daily data add-on prepaid voucher: Here's why

Reliance Jio Rs 555 Plan

Under the Rs 555 plan, users get 1.5GB data every day for 84 days. This is complemented by 100 SMS per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. There are also 3,000 minutes of Jio-to-Non-Jio calls. The standard subscription to Jio Apps is applicable here as well.

Reliance Jio Rs 599 Plan

The Rs 599 Jio quarterly plan offers users 2GB of data each day for 84 days. This is again also complemented by 100 SMS per day and unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls. There are also 3,000 minutes of Jio-to-Non-Jio calls. The standard subscription to Jio Apps is applicable here as well.

Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Reliance Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Annual Rs 2,399 Plan

If you want a more long-term solution, Reliance Jio also offers a Rs 2,399 annual data plan. This plan offers users 2GB every day for 365 days. Apart from that, it offers unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 12,000 minutes of Jio-to-Non-Jio calls and 100 SMS per day. Complimentary Jio Apps are provided as usual.

  Published Date: May 15, 2020 12:24 PM IST

