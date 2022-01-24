Reliance Jio is gearing to deploy its 5G network in India. The company has confirmed that it has completed the 5G coverage planning for 1,000 cities across the country. This will enable the telecom giant to roll out its services quickly when the 5G spectrum auction is complete later this year.

"5G coverage planning has been completed for 1,000 top cities across the country. Jio has been doing trials on advanced use cases across Healthcare and Industrial Automation on its 5G network," Jio said in a statement.

Jio said that it is now testing the roll out of its 5G services in India using various services including "heat maps, 3D maps and ray tracing technology. "Data driven network planning for Jio's 5G network is underway based on targeted customer consumption and revenue using Heat maps, 3D maps and Ray tracing technology for precise coverage planning to target high consumption and high perception locations," the company added.

The news came on the heels of the Reliance Industries announcing the quarterly earnings report for the third quarter ending on December 31, 2021. While making the announcement, Jio Platforms posted a 8.8% increase in the net profit, which stood at Rs 3,795 crore for the third quarter of 2021 as compared to Rs 3,486 crore during the same period a year ago.

The company also said that while there was a net reduction of 8.4 million in customer base in the quarter ending on December 31, 2021, the company had over 5 million connected wireline customers during the same time who were a part of the company’s FTTH services.

Furthermore, the company said that the average data and voice consumption per user per month increased to 18.4GB and 901 minutes respectively and that its ARPU improved to Rs 151.6, which was led by better subscriber mix and recent tariff hike. Jio also said that it maintained its top position in the 4G speed charts with an average download speed of 22Mbps in December 2021 as per TRAI data.