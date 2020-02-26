comscore Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December | BGR India
  Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit after tariff hike in December
Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit after tariff hike in December

Reliance Jio managed to increase its market share despite the subscriber growth decline. Check out more details from the TRAI report here.

  Updated: February 26, 2020 6:10 PM IST
Reliance Jio AGM 2019 main

Telecom giant Reliance Jio faced a sharp decline in its subscriber growth in the month of December last year. This primary reason for this decline is likely attributed to the tariff hike around this time. One can take a look at the numbers in the recently released subscription data for Indian telecom operators. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) reports shared information till December 31, 2019, in the report. BSNL managed to beat Reliance Jio in the same time by adding more subscribers. Talking about other companies, Vodafone Idea continued to lose customers along with Airtel. Now, let’s have a closer look at the numbers.

Reliance Jio subscriber growth details and more

Inspecting the report, Reliance Jio managed to increase its market share despite the subscriber growth decline. The company increased its market share from 32.04 percent to just 32.14 percent. It added 82,308 subscribers in the month of December, down from the 56,08,668 subscribers it added in November. Looking at state-owned BSNL, the company added 4,26,958 users in the month, up from 3,38,480 in November. Talking about market share, BSNL increased its share from 10.19 to 10.26 percent in December 2019.

Vodafone Idea lost 36,44,453 users which is significantly less than the 3,64,19,365 lost in November. This pushed its market share from 29.12 to 28.89 percent. Moving to Airtel, the company lost just 11,050 users in the month sitting at 26.43 percent market share. This slowdown or decrease in subscriber growth is likely because of the price hike.

Taking a look back, Reliance Jio is still the king of the hill in the telecom market with its 370.02 million subscribers. Looking beyond individual telecom operators, the wireless subscriber market saw a decline from 1,154.59 million to 1,151.44 million. This means that the market decreased by 0.27 percent. The subscriber growth is likely to bounce back with the introduction of newer plans, and discount offers.

  Published Date: February 26, 2020 6:09 PM IST
  Updated Date: February 26, 2020 6:10 PM IST

