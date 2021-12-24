Reliance Jio successfully trials connected robotics on its 5G network

Reliance Jio has successfully conducted trials of connected robotics robotics over its indigenously developed 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) and 5G Standalone (SA) core network. The news was shared by a senior Jio executive who is responsible for the development of 5G networks, AIoT-based platforms and Blockchain-based applications at the company. Also Read - Why prepaid plans come with 28 days validity and not 30 days? Know reason

“This underlines the true potential of 5G Standalone networks in realising real-life industrial use cases…Jio 5G Robotics have implemented a wide canvas of services – From heavy lifting and logistics at manufacturing warehouses, to healthcare robots assisting medical staff – from remote ultrasound enablement to industrial automation robots,” Reliance Jio’s Senior Vice President Aayush Bhatnagar wrote in a LinkedIn post. As per the Jio executive, the development will pave the way for “exciting possibilities for value creation in Industry 4.0”. Also Read - While Indians wait for 5G, Korea is already looking to test 6G

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that the Jio executive has shared details about the progress that the company is making in the field of 5G connectivity. In another post on the platform earlier this month, the Jio executive said that Reliance Jio had successfully conducted trials for using connected drones on its indigenous 5G network. Also Read - Realme to equip all smartphones above Rs 15,000 with 5G technology, says Madhav Sheth

“This involves precision command and control of drones over 5G using a fleet management system in the cloud to perform a variety of tasks such as – image recognition, track-n-trace, discrete payload pickup and delivery, drone route sorties, video imagery, real-time drone control and much more,” he had written in the post at the time.

Reliance Jio is making constant strides when it comes to developing a 5G-ready infrastructure in India. Back at the company’s Annual General Meeting earlier this year, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said that the company had achieved 1Gbps speed on its 5G network.

More recently, Ambani while speaking at the India Mobile Congress 2021 earlier this month stressed on the importance of 5G roll out in the country. “India must complete the migration from 2G to 4G to 5G at the earliest. To keep millions of Indians at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid confined to 2G is to deprive them of the benefits of the digital revolution. Roll-out of 5G should be India’s national priority,” he added.