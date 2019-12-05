Reliance Jio tariff hike: Last day today to queue up plans

Telecom operators such as Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone have finally revealed their new prepaid recharge plans. The new plans accommodate up to 42 percent price hike. Also, off-net calling to other operators will now have an FUP, and beyond that, 6 paise per minute will be the charges. New tariff plans from Reliance Jio will go live on December 6, and customers can make some good savings before that.

Queue up recharges on Reliance Jio

The existing plans are available till December 6 midnight, after which, new plans will go live. If you are a Reliance Jio customers, you can make advance recharge and queue up the plans.

The way this works is pretty simple. Say your Reliance Jio prepaid plan validity expires on December 25, and you recharge today (December 5). When you check the plan validity, it will show the expiry date, along with the date when the new plan will be activated. You can check this MyJio app. Ideally, making a recharge that offers daily data along with 84 days (or 365 days) validity would be a good choice to retain the current benefits for a long time.

Reliance Jio unveils new ‘all-in-one’ tariff plans

The new Reliance Jio ‘all-in-one’ tariff plans start at Rs 129. In comparison to Vodafone and Airtel, the plans are around 25 percent cheaper. The new plans come with unlimited Jio to Jio calling. For calls made to other operators (off-net), there is an FUP limit in terms of calling minutes. Post FUP, 6 paise per minute will be charged.

Jio is also offering other benefits in the form of complimentary access to JioTV app where you can watch over 600 live TV channels. Then you have JioCinema app with access to over 10,000 movies. You also get access to other apps like JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealthHub apps.