Jio to non-Jio voice calls will be completely free from January 1

Reliance Jio has a new year surprise for its users. The company has announced to end interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. In simple words, this means, all voice calls from a Jio number to any other network, anywhere in India will be completely free of cost.

All Jio and non-Jio voice calls will be free starting January 1, 2021. Currently, only Jio to Jio voice calls are free and calls to any non-Jio mobile number is charged. The cap was put in 2019.

With this move, Reliance Jio takes on the likes of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offer free voice calls to other networks.

….developing story