Jio to non-Jio voice calls will be completely free from January 1

Reliance Jio announced to end IUC for all domestic voice calls. This means all voice calls from a Jio number to any other network in India will be free.

Reliance Jio has a new year surprise for its users. The company has announced to end interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls. In simple words, this means, all voice calls from a Jio number to any other network, anywhere in India will be completely free of cost. Also Read - Jio, MediaTek announce Gaming Masters tournament for Indian gamers

All Jio and non-Jio voice calls will be free starting January 1, 2021. Currently, only Jio to Jio voice calls are free and calls to any non-Jio mobile number is charged. The cap was put in 2019. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plans under Rs 500

With this move, Reliance Jio takes on the likes of Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea. Both Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) offer free voice calls to other networks. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans offering 1.5GB daily data

….developing story

  • Published Date: December 31, 2020 1:57 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 31, 2020 2:14 PM IST

