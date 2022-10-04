Jio to start testing its 5G network starting October 5: Check details

Reliance Jio today announced that it will start testing its 5G network in select cities across the country this Dussehra. The company said that it will commence the beta trial of its true 5G services in four cities across the country starting October 5. These four cities are — Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi. Also Read - India will take a global lead in 6G, says telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Jio said that as a part of the beta trial, it will offer standalone 5G services in these cities. The standalone 5G network is not dependent on the company existing 4G infrastructure, which enables it to offer greater speed and a more efficient network compared to the networks that use non-standalone 5G technology. The company also said that it is the only operator with the 700 MHz low-band spectrum, which ensure a deeper indoor coverage. Also Read - BSNL inches closer to pan-India 4G launch: Check details

“Our Prime Minister has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realize the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size,” Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited Chairman, Akash Ambani said on the occasion. Also Read - PM Modi to launch 5G in India tomorrow at IMC 2022: Here's what to expect from Jio, Airtel and Vi

“Jio 5G will be the world’s most advanced 5G network, built for every Indian, by Indians,” he added.

True Jio 5G welcome offer

In addition to announcing the beta trials for its 5G services in India, Jio also announced the True Jio 5G Welcome Offer. This offer will be available to select Jio subscribers in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi by invitation and it will offer unlimited 5G data with up to 1 Gbps to the customers. Jio also said that the invited ‘Jio Welcome Offer’ users will be automatically upgraded to the Jio True 5G service without needing to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G handset.

As far as availability in other cities in concerned, the telecom giant said that it will announce the beta trial service for other cities progressively as more cities ‘keep getting ready’.

It is worth noting that Jio is set to start deploying its 5G network in India starting this Diwali. The company plans to have pan-India coverage by December 2023.