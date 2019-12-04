After Vodafone Idea and Airtel, even Reliance Jio has hiked its prepaid plan prices by up to 39 percent. The new ‘all-in-one’ plans will go live starting on December 6. Until then, users will be able to queue existing plans and enjoy the benefits. The new plans come with unlimited Jio to Jio calling. For calls made to other operators (off-net), there is an FUP limit in terms of calling minutes.

Post FUP, 6 paise per minute will be charged. Even after the hike, Reliance Jio prepaid plans are roughly 25 percent cheaper compared to those offered by Vodafone Idea and Airtel. Here is all you need to know about new all-in-one plans.

Reliance Jio ‘all-in-one’ plans with 1.5GB daily data

There are four recharge vouchers, each offering unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1.5GB daily high-speed data. What changes between the plans is the FUP limit for calls to other operators and validity.

The most basic plan is available for Rs 199. It comes with 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. The next plan is available for Rs 399, and it comes with 56 days validity. The plan offers 2,000 off-net calling minutes. Next is Rs 555 plan with 84 days validity and 3,000 off-net calling minutes. Reliance Jio is also offering a yearly plan at Rs 2,199. It comes with 365 days validity and 12,000 off-net calling minutes.

‘All-in-one’ plans with 2GB / 3GB daily data

There are three plans with 2GB daily data. The most affordable one is available for Rs 249. It comes with 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. The next is available for Rs 444 and it comes with 56 days validity. The plan comes with 2,000 off-net calling minutes. Lastly, there is Rs 599 plan with 84 days validity. It bundles 3,000 minutes of off-net calling minutes.

Jio also has a Rs 349 plan with 3GB daily data. The plan comes with 28 days validity and offers 1,000 minutes of FUP on off-net calling.

Affordable ‘all-in-one’ plans

Yes, there are three plans that Jio terms as affordable plans. The most basic plan is available for Rs 129. It offers 28 days validity, 1,000 off-net calling minutes and 2GB of total data. Next is Rs 329 plan with 84 days validity and 3,000 off-net calling minutes. The plan also comes with 6GB of total data. Lastly, you have Rs 1,299 plan with 365 days validity, and 12,000 calling minutes. The plan also comes with 24GB of total data.

Other benefits offered by Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio is also offering other benefits in the form of complimentary access to JioTV app where you can watch over 600 live TV channels. Then you have JioCinema app with access to over 10,000 movies. You also get access to other apps like JioSaavn, JioNews, JioSecurity, JioCloud and JioHealthHub apps.