Reliance Jio subscribers are in for a treat as the Jio has just announced that they will be able to watch all the ongoing ENG vs India cricket matches for free.

For those who don't know, India England Tour 2021 commenced on February 5 and will go on until March 28. This means you still have a lot many days and a lot many cricket matches to watch for free. Continue reading to know what's this all about and how you can watch the matches for free.

How to watch ENG vs IND live matches for free?

It is revealed that Jio users can watch all the ENG vs IND cricket matches, including live matches for free via the JioTV app. The access is totally free and Jio users won't have to pay any extra money for the same.

Apart from the live cricket matches. users will be able to catch the highlights of all the matches. You just need to ensure that you are a Jio user for free access.

To give you a gist of India’s England Tour this year, it is the first International cricket tournament for India since the Coronavirus pandemic. It will include four test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs as part of the ENG vs IND cricket battle.

For those who don’t know, the JioTV app is available to download via the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. All you need to do is head to any of the app stores > search for the JioTV app > Tap on the Install option, and you are good to go.

The JioTV app not only includes access to live sports ( including Cricket, Football, WWE, Hockey, F1, Tennis, and Basketball, and more) but also Live TV, movies, TV shows, music, and more entertainment content.

The ENG vs IND cricket match can be also be viewed via Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has two subscriptions plans: the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack for Rs 399 a month and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium pack for Rs 1,499 a year.

Disney+ Hotstar is another way through which Jio subscribers can watch the match for free. Jio Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599 prepaid plans offer free access to the video-streaming service’s VIP plan.