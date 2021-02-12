comscore Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND cricket Live Matches for Free
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND matches for free: Here's how
News

Reliance Jio users can watch ENG vs IND matches for free: Here's how

News

Reliance Jio subscribers can now watch all the ENG vs India cricket matches, which started on February 5 and will go on until March 28 for free. Here's how you can get free access.

jiotv app

Reliance Jio subscribers are in for a treat as the Jio has just announced that they will be able to watch all the ongoing ENG vs India cricket matches for free. Also Read - Commercial 5G networks live in 61 countries globally, when will it launch in India?

For those who don’t know, India England Tour 2021 commenced on February 5 and will go on until March 28. This means you still have a lot many days and a lot many cricket matches to watch for free. Continue reading to know what’s this all about and how you can watch the matches for free. Also Read - Airtel says its networks are 5G-ready, wants to become pan-India player

How to watch ENG vs IND live matches for free?

It is revealed that Jio users can watch all the ENG vs IND cricket matches, including live matches for free via the JioTV app. The access is totally free and Jio users won’t have to pay any extra money for the same. Also Read - BSNL Rs 199 postpaid plan revised, now offers unlimited voice calls

Apart from the live cricket matches. users will be able to catch the highlights of all the matches. You just need to ensure that you are a Jio user for free access.

To give you a gist of India’s England Tour this year, it is the first International cricket tournament for India since the Coronavirus pandemic. It will include four test matches, five T20Is, and three ODIs as part of the ENG vs IND cricket battle.

For those who don’t know, the JioTV app is available to download via the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. All you need to do is head to any of the app stores > search for the JioTV app > Tap on the Install option, and you are good to go.

The JioTV app not only includes access to live sports ( including Cricket, Football, WWE, Hockey, F1, Tennis, and Basketball, and more) but also Live TV, movies, TV shows, music, and more entertainment content.

The ENG vs IND cricket match can be also be viewed via Disney+ Hotstar. The OTT platform has two subscriptions plans: the Disney+ Hotstar VIP pack for Rs 399 a month and the Disney+ Hotstar Premium pack for Rs 1,499 a year.

Disney+ Hotstar is another way through which Jio subscribers can watch the match for free. Jio  Rs 401, Rs 499, Rs 598, Rs 777, and Rs 2,599 prepaid plans offer free access to the video-streaming service’s VIP plan.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 12, 2021 1:35 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Koo becomes one of the top free apps on Google Play Store
Apps
Koo becomes one of the top free apps on Google Play Store
Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how

Telecom

Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how

Call of Duty: Mobile new public test beta released

Gaming

Call of Duty: Mobile new public test beta released

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Realme C11 review

Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Government gearing up to regulate social media

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

Top 5 Made in India Twitter alternatives: Koo, Tooter and more

As #BanTwitter trends and Koo app gets popular, will Twitter get banned in India?

Top five gaming smartphones to buy under Rs 25,000

Here's a look at the different types of internet fraud that can be used against you

Koo app: What is it, how to get started with this Twitter alternative

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how

Telecom

Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how
Commercial 5G services now live in 61 countries

News

Commercial 5G services now live in 61 countries
Airtel says its networks are now 5G-ready

News

Airtel says its networks are now 5G-ready
BSNL Rs 199 postpaid recharge plan revised: Get details here

Telecom

BSNL Rs 199 postpaid recharge plan revised: Get details here
How to watch India vs England test match for free online

How To

How to watch India vs England test match for free online

हिंदी समाचार

Samsung Galaxy A32, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy M62 जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, Live हुआ पेज

Koo app भारत में Google Play Store पर बना टॉप फ्री ऐप, लाखों बार हुआ डाउनलोड

सोशल मीडिया पर लगेगी लगाम, सरकार ला रही नए नियम!

Samsung Galaxy F62 का इंतजार जल्द होगा खत्म, मिलेगी 7000mAh बैटरी और 64MP कैमरा

Realme X7 5G Sale: सबसे सस्ते 5G स्मार्टफोन की पहली सेल, मिलेगा 2000 रुपये का Discount

Latest Videos

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?

Reviews

Realme X7 Review: Is 5G enough?
Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives

Features

Top 5 Realme X7 Pro alternatives
Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera

Reviews

Realme X7 Pro Review: Aces with its battery not so with the camera
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus unboxing and first impressions

News

Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how
Telecom
Jio users can watch ENG vs India cricket matches for free: Know how
Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details

News

Realme Narzo 30 Pro specs leaked ahead of India launch: See details
Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts

Deals

Xiaomi Valentine's Day sale in India: See what products are on discounts
Government gearing up to regulate social media

News

Government gearing up to regulate social media
Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

News

Motorola Moto E6i affordable phones makes its entry: See price, specs and more

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Best Sellers