Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 600 with 4GB data

Major telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) provide unlimited data and call benefits to the subscribers in prepaid recharge plans worth less than Rs 600. These companies have plans with validity ranging from 18 days to 365 days with 4GB daily data, free calling, and a free subscription to popular OTT apps, along with the best daily data benefits.

Vi’s Rs 449 plan

The company is offering 4GB of data daily in this plan that comes with a validity of 56 days. In this plan, you are given unlimited calling to any network across the country and 100 free SMS every day. Additionally, the company is also offering Binge All Night Benefit in the plan, and you can use unlimited data from 12 pm to 6 am. You will also be able to have free access to Vi Movies and TV Classics.

Vi’s plan of Rs 269

Vi Rs 269 plan comes with a validity of 56 days with 4GB daily data, unlimited calling on any network, 600 SMS per day, and access to Vi Movies & TV Basic.

Airtel Rs 558 plan

Airtel’s Rs 558 plan comes with Truly Unlimited Calls, 3 GB Daily Data, and 100 SMS with a validity of 56 days. The company’s Rs 499 plan gives a one-year subscription to Disney + Hotstar with a validity of 28 days. It has 3GB daily data, unlimited calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day. The telco does not currently have a 4 GB data plan.

Reliance Rs 599

Reliance offers Rs 599 prepaid plan with 2GB data with a validity of 84 days. The plan offers unlimited voice calling, 100 daily SMS, and a subscription of Jio apps is available free in this plan. The company also offers a Rs 598 plan with 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calling, and a 1-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar.

Rs 247 plan

The validity of Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 Prepaid Freedom plan is 30 days. A total of 25GB of high-speed data is offered to the customers in this plan. There is no daily limit to use the data, i.e., if you want, you can finish the entire data in a single day. After the limit of data available in this plan is over, the speed reduces to 64Kbps. Unlimited voice calls are offered in Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 prepaid plan. Customers can take advantage of 100 SMS every day in this recharge pack.

Unfortunately, Reliance does not have a 4GB prepaid plan.