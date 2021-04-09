Jio, Vodafone, Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check the full list

The Indian Premium League (IPL) begins today, April 9, with face off between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). While spectators are not allowed to enter the cricket stadium to watch the IPL 2021 season, they can enjoy the matches at the comfort of the home. All IPL season 2021 matches will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar streaming platform. There are three plans available but if you want the subscription for free, there’s a way out. Also Read - Airtel vs Vi vs Jio: Best prepaid plans with 3GB daily high speed data

Several Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-Idea offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Reliance Jio recently launched new prepaid plans starting at a price of Rs 401 which go all the way up to Rs 2,599. Let’s take a quick look at Jio, Vodafone-Idea and Airtel plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan. Also Read - Call of Duty Mobile (CODM) Aces Esports Challenge announced by Jio, Qualcomm: How to register

Jio plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

–Rs 401 Jio plan: Under the Rs 401 prepaid recharge plan users get access to unlimited calls, 3GB of data per day, and 100 free SMSes daily for a validity of 28 days. Jio has announced that users will get an extra 6GB of data under this plan. Also Read - Vi cashback offer of up to Rs 60: Here's how to avail

–Rs 598 Jio plan: Under the Rs 598 users get benefits of unlimited calls and 2GB of data per day for a validity period of 56 days.

–Rs 777 Jio plan: Under the prepaid recharge plan users get 1.5 of data per day along with unlimited calls for 84 days of validity. Users also get an extra data bandwidth of 5GB with this plan.

–Rs 2599 Jio plan: Under the recharge plan users get 2GB of data per day along with unlimited calls for a validity period of 365 days. Users also get an extra data usage of 10GB.

–Rs 499 Cricket recharge plan: Under the prepaid plan users get a total of 84GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

All the aforementioned Reliance Jio plans offer free subscription to Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Vodafone-Idea plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

–Rs 401 Vodafone-Idea plan: Under the Rs 401 prepaid plan users get unlimited voice calls, 100GB data for a validity period of 28 days.

–Rs 601 Vodafone-Idea plan: Under the Rs 601 prepaid recharge plan users get unlimited voice calls, 200GB of data for a validity period of 56 days.

–Rs 801 Vodafone-Idea plan: Under the Rs 801 prepaid recharge plan users get unlimited voice calls and 300GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

–Rs 501 Vodafone-Idea plan: Under this recharge plan users can get 75GB data for a validity period of 56 days.

All these Vodafone-Idea plans come with 1 years of Disney+ Hotstar subscription plan.

Airtel plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

–Rs 401 Airtel plan: Under this Airtel Cricket plan users will get 30GB data, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

–Rs 448 Airtel plan: Under this Airtel Cricket plan users will get 3GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

–Rs 599 Airtel plan: Under this Airtel Cricket plan users will get 2GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days.

–Rs 2698 Airtel plan: Under this Airtel Cricket plan users will get 2GB data per day, Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year. This plan comes with a validity period of 365 days.