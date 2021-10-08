comscore Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Top Prepaid Plan with 3GB daily data under Rs 300
Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plan with 3GB daily data under Rs 300

There are millions of smartphone users in India who opt for affordable prepaid recharge plans to meet their calling, SMS, and data needs. For such users, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea (Vi) offer prepaid recharge plans for less than Rs 400 and 3GB daily data. Take a look.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi

Mobile data has become a necessity for everyone in this digital world. Smartphone companies are providing attractive plans to attract more and more customers. Major telecom companies Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone Idea) provide unlimited data and call benefits to the subscribers in prepaid recharge plans worth less than Rs 400. Also Read - Reliance Jio offering 20 percent cashback on these prepaid plans: Here's how to avail

Reliance Jio plan

Reliance Jio has recently introduced a new plan of Rs 3,499 with a validity of 365 days. The plan offers 3GB daily data, which makes it a total of 1095GB of data in the plan. Unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS every day, and a free subscription to Jio apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud are available under this plan. Also Read - Best Vodafone Idea (Vi) plans with 3GB daily data: Check plans, validity, subscription, and more

Rs 999 jio prepaid plan offers 3GB daily data for 84 days. You get a total of 252 GB of data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, there is a subscription to Jio apps for free in this recharge plan. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day

Rs 401 prepaid plan provides 3GB daily data with a validity of 28 days. You will also get 6GB of data in the plan, which makes it a total of 90 GB of data. You will get unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS per day, subscription to apps like Disney + Hotstar VIP, Jio TV, Jio Cinema, Jio News, and Jio Security for free.

The cheapest plan of Jio, which comes with 3GB of data per day, costs Rs 349 with a validity of 28 days. The telco offers a total of 84GB of high-speed data. Additionally, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day, and a subscription to Jio apps are also available in this plan.

Airtel plan

Airtel offers a prepaid plan of Rs 558 in India, which offers 3GB of data per day with a validity of 56 days. Additionally, unlimited calling, 100 SMS, Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition, and Airtel XStream subscription are available in this plan as streaming benefits.  Other benefits of this plan include free access to hello tunes, Wynk Music, Apollo 24 |7 Care, and FastAg.

Rs 398 Airtel prepaid plan will provide you 3GB data daily, which means you can avail a total of 84GB data during the validity of 28 days. Unlimited calling and daily 100 SMS are available on all networks. You will also get a free subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music Free.

Talking about Airtel’s Rs 499 plan, you will get 3GB daily data along with a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar. You can also take advantage of unlimited calling on any network in the plan with daily 100 SMS. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and you also get free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition for 30 days.

Vodafone-Idea plan

Vodafone Idea has a plan of Rs 801 with a validity of 84 days. In this plan, you will get 3 GB of data per day, making it 252 GB in 84 days. Free calling, 100 SMS per day, unlimited data every day from 12 pm to 6 am are available. Also, there will be a Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription for one year with 48 ​​GB of extra data.

Vodafone Idea has launched a great prepaid plan of Rs 701 for the convenience of its users with a validity of 56 days. You will get daily 3GB data along with 32GB extra data, daily 100 SMS, unlimited calling, and a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar for one year.

Regarding Vodafone Idea’s Rs 901 plan, you will get a free subscription to Disney + Hotstar, a daily 3GB data facility, 48GB extra data, and unlimited calling on all networks.

  Published Date: October 8, 2021 7:02 PM IST

Best Sellers