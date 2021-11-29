The telecom industry is in a tussle right now. Last week, Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi) hiked their tariff prices by up to Rs 500. Following the two major telecom operators, Reliance Jio increased the price of its tariff plans by 21 percent. Despite the price hike, Jio still offers better value for the money when compared to Airtel and Vi. Also Read - After Airtel and Vi, Reliance Jio hikes tariff prices by 20 percent effective from December 1

Reliance Jio has hiked the prices of all its prepaid and data add-on plans. You can check out the new Jio plans here. To know how much you will need to pay to get 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calls and more, check the details here. Also Read - Airtel offering free 4GB data coupons with select plans, after price hike

Reliance Jio 2GB daily data plans

Four Reliance Jio plans offer 2GB of daily data, starting from Rs 155 and going up to Rs 2879. Check out Jio plans that offer 2GB data every single day. Also Read - Gujarat loses over 13 lakh mobile subscribers in September

-Rs 299 Reliance Jio plan: The plan was previously priced lower at Rs 249. Under this plan, users get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, and 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 28 days.

-Rs 533 Reliance Jio plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 444. Under the plan, users get 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMs daily for a validity period of 56 days.

-Rs 719 Reliance Jio prepaid plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 599. Users get 2GB data daily, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day for a validity period of 84 days.

-Rs 2879 Reliance Jio prepaid plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 2399. The plan offers 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, 100SMS per data and all of it for a validity period of 365 days.

Airtel 2GB daily data plans

-Rs 359 Airtel plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 298. The plan offers unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for a validity of 28 days.

-Rs 549 Airtel plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 449. Under the plan, users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for a validity period of 56 days.

-Rs 839 Airtel prepaid plan: The plan was previously priced at Rs 698. Under the prepaid plan, users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for 84 days validity.

-Rs 2999 Airtel prepaid plan: It was previously priced at Rs 2498. Under the plan, users get unlimited calling, 100 SMS, and 2GB data per day for a validity period of 365 days.