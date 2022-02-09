comscore Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans under Rs 499
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs BSNL vs Vodafone Idea: Best budget friendly prepaid plans under Rs 499

Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had increased the price of their prepaid plans last year. Also, all three telecom companies have recently launched several prepaid plans.

Image: Pixabay

Telecom companies keep coming up with many attractive recharge plans to woo mobile users. Now, it becomes difficult for customers to understand which recharge plan of which company is best for them. Moreover, Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea (Vi) had increased the price of their prepaid plans last year. Also, all three telecom companies have recently launched several prepaid plans. This is why now all three companies have prepaid plans of every range, in which subscriptions from data-free calling to premium apps are being given. Also Read - BSNL launches new Rs 197 prepaid plan: Check benefits, data offers, validity and more

Airtel

Airtel’s plan of Rs 479 comes with a validity of 56 days. Apart from this, the user gets 1.5GB of data daily, unlimited calling, and 100 SMS. Talking about other benefits, the plan also comes with a Prime Video Mobile Edition subscription for 30 days, Rs 100 cashback from Apollo 24|7 Circle, Shaw Academy, FASTag, free Hellotunes, and free access to Wynk Music. Also Read - BSNL launches budget-friendly prepaid plans of Rs 184, Rs 185, Rs 186, Rs 347: Check details

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Rs 499 comes with a validity of 28 days, and with it, 2GB of data is available daily. Unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day are also available in this plan. With this plan, new users also get a subscription to Jio Prime membership. After 2GB of internet per day, the speed becomes 64Kbps. Apart from these benefits, the prepaid plan also has access to Disney+ Hotstar. With this plan, users get a one-year subscription to the OTT platform Disney + Hotstar without paying extra. This plan also offers some Jio applications such as Jio Cinema, Jio TV, and more.

Image: Pixabay

BSNL

In BSNL’s Rs 499 plan, 2 GB of data is given daily. The validity of this plan is 90 days. 180 GB data is available in this plan during the entire validity. Along with this, unlimited calls are available in the plan. In this, 100 SMS are being given per day. Access to BSNL Tune and Zing Music app is also being provided in this plan.

Vodafone Idea

The Vodafone Idea’s Rs 479 plan comes with 1.5GB data, 100 SMS, and unlimited calling for 56 days. Other benefits include weekend data rollover, binge all-night data, free data surfing from 12 pm to 6 am, and Vi movies and TV access.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2022 4:57 PM IST

