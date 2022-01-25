comscore Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid plans with 1.5GB daily data

Here is a list of the best prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) that come bundled with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data.

jio-vs-vi-vs-airtel

(Representational Image)

India is one of the most affordable countries when it comes to data prices. While this is a good thing, it has also increased the amount of data that Indians consume, with studies showing that an average Indian consumes around 1.5GB of data daily. Keeping this in mind we have curated a list of the best prepaid plans offered by Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vi (Vodafone Idea) that come bundled with 1.5GB of daily high-speed data, unlimited calling benefits and more. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Cheapest recharge plan with 84 days validity, unlimited calling, more

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel Rs 479 prepaid plan

Under the Rs 479 prepaid plan, Airtel offers its customers 1.5GB of daily high-speed data with a validity of 56 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMSes, access to Prime Video Mobile Edition for 30 days, Appolo 24|7 subscription for 3 months, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and free Hello Tunes. Also Read - Vodafone Idea subscribers may have to pay more this year: Here’s why

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Reliance Jio Rs 479 prepaid plan

Reliance Jio under its Rs 479 prepaid plan offers its 1.5GB daily high speed data for 56 days. After the daily data limit is exceeded, the speed will drop to 64Kbps with access to unlimited data. The plan also includes unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes for the duration of the plan. Apart from this, the company also offers its customers access to all of its online apps including JioTV, JioCinema and more. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top prepaid plans that offer Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar subscription in January 2021

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi Rs 479 prepaid plan

Vi just like Airtel and Jio also offers its customers 1.5GB of daily data with a validity of 56 days under its Rs 479 prepaid plan. This plan is also bundled with unlimited calling benefits and 100 daily SMSes. Apart from the usual benefits, it also includes Weekend Data Rollover, up to 2GB of extra data every month via the app, night data without limits, and access to its Vi Movies & TV app.

  • Published Date: January 25, 2022 5:43 PM IST

Best Sellers