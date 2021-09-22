Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), the leading telecos offer several prepaid recharge packs. There are loads of plans are available across various price points for different subscribers from premium to budget-friendly ones. If you are looking for a low-budget all-rounder recharge pack, here are some of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 100 you can consider. These packs from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, bundle talk time, and data offers. Also Read - iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Jio prepaid plans under Rs 100

Jio has a few top-up vouchers under Rs 100 that Jio prepaid subscribers can take a look at. Also Read - Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched: Here are the details

Jio Rs 101 4G plan- This data voucher is applicable on the active data plan and offers a total of 12GB data, and 1,000 minutes Jio to non-Jio networks. Also Read - IPL 2021 livestream: Airtel launches new plans with 1 year free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio Rs 51 4G plan- This recharge pack offers a total of 6GB of 4G data, but, unlike Rs 101 prepaid plan, it doesn’t have talk time benefits.

Jio Rs 21 4G plan: Similar to Rs 51 plan it doesn’t bundle talk time benefits, but you get a total of 2GB high-speed 4G data.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 100

Airtel too has a few plans that cost less than Rs 100. Some of these are top-up vouchers that you can add to your existing plans in case you have exhausted your daily data limit.

Airtel Rs 79 plan- This plan offers a total of 200MB data and talk time for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 49 plan- This plan bundles 100MB data and talk time benefit with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 98 and Rs 48 top-up vouchers- These top-up vouchers offer a total of 12GB and 3GB of 4G data respectively.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has a few affordable plans that offer data and voice calling benefits. Although these plans don’t include complimentary SMS benefits much like offerings from the other two telecos.

Vi Rs 95 plan- This plan offers Rs 74 worth limited validity talk time and 200MB of data for a validity of 35 days.

Vi Rs 79 plan- This plan provides Rs 64 worth of limited validity talk time, Local/National Calls at 1p/sec along with 200MB of high-speed data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 49 plan- This plan bundles limited validity talk time of Rs 38, ad 100MB 4G data for a validity of 38 days. Vodafone subscribers can get an extra 200MB of data if they recharge it via the Vi mobile app.