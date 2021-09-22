Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vi (Vodafone-Idea), these leading telcos offer several prepaid recharge packs. There are loads of plans are available across various price points for different subscribers from premium to budget-friendly ones. Also Read - Jio's most affordable long-term JioPhone plan introduced: Check price, benefits and more

If you are looking for a low-budget all-rounder recharge pack, here are some of the best-prepaid plans under Rs 100 you can consider. These packs from Airtel, Jio, and Vi, bundle talk time, and data offers. Also Read - iPhone 13 cashback: Vodafone-idea offers special offer on iPhone 13 pre-order via myvi.com

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Jio prepaid plans under Rs 100

Jio has a few top-up vouchers under Rs 100 that Jio prepaid subscribers can take a look at. Also Read - Airtel new prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription launched: Here are the details

Jio Rs 101 4G plan– This data voucher is applicable on the active data plan and offers a total of 12GB data, and 1,000 minutes Jio to non-Jio networks.

Jio Rs 51 4G plan– This recharge pack offers a total of 6GB of 4G data, but, unlike Rs 101 prepaid plan, it doesn’t have talk time benefits.

Jio Rs 21 4G plan: Similar to Rs 51 plan it doesn’t bundle talk time benefits, but you get a total of 2GB high-speed 4G data.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 100

Airtel too has a few plans that cost less than Rs 100. Some of these are top-up vouchers that you can add to your existing plans in case you have exhausted your daily data limit.

Airtel Rs 79 plan– This plan offers a total of 200MB data and talk time for 28 days.

Airtel Rs 49 plan– This plan bundles 100MB data and talk time benefit with a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 98 and Rs 48 top-up vouchers– These top-up vouchers offer a total of 12GB and 3GB of 4G data respectively.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Vi prepaid plans under Rs 100

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has a few affordable plans that offer data and voice calling benefits. Although these plans don’t include complimentary SMS benefits much like offerings from the other two telcos.

Vi Rs 95 plan– This plan offers Rs 74 worth limited validity talk time and 200MB of data for a validity of 35 days.

Vi Rs 79 plan– This plan provides Rs 64 worth of limited validity talk time, Local/National Calls at 1p/sec along with 200MB of high-speed data. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Vi Rs 49 plan– This plan bundles limited validity talk time of Rs 38, ad 100MB 4G data for a validity of 38 days. Vodafone subscribers can get an extra 200MB of data if they recharge it via the Vi mobile app.