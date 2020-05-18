Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Best 3GB daily data base plan

After the Reliance Jio entry into Indian telecom sector, prepaid plans with unlimited calling, 3G / 4G data and unlimited SMS became quite popular. Today there are different plans, the ones that offer limited data, along with voice and SMS benefits. Other than that, the plans that offer certain amount of daily data, ranging from 1GB to 3GB or 4GB per day are the most popular now. Here we will look at prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel that offer 3GB daily data among other benefits. Check the options below. Also Read - Reliance Jio ने यूजर्स फिर दिया झटका, वर्क फ्रॉम होम प्लान में किया बड़ा बदलाव

Reliance Jio Rs 349 prepaid

The plan from Reliance Jio is the cheapest to offer 3GB daily data compared to Voafone and Airtel. Once the daily data allowance is complete, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps. The only catch is that it offers a validity of 28 days. It comes with unlimited calls for Jio-to-Jio and 1,000 IUC minutes for Jio-to-Non Jio calls. Additionally, the plan offers 100 daily SMS benefit. Jio has always been providing free subscription to all the Jio apps, so that's included too. The plan is available at Rs 349.

Airtel Rs 401 prepaid plan

Airtel also has a 3GB daily data plan, but just like Reliance Jio, this too comes with 28 days validity. It offers benefits offered like the Rs 558 prepaid plan. The plan also includes 3GB daily data along with unlimited local and national calls, unlimited roaming, and 100 local and national SMS daily. Subscribers get access Disney+Hotstar VIP subscription, but it doesn't offer Airtel Xstream app to stream premium content from ZEE5, HOOQ, over 370 live TV channels and over 10,000 movies.

Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan

The Vodafone Rs 399 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data usually, but for now, the company is offering Double Data benefits on this plan. It also comes with unlimited local and national calling, along with unlimited national roaming. The plan also offers unlimited local and national SMS (with a daily cap of 100). Coming to data, the plan offers 3GB daily high-speed internet under the Double Data offer.

This prepaid plan is valid for 56 days, which means you can download up to 168GB data in the total plan validity period. You also get access to ZEE5 and Vodafone Play where you can stream live TV and watch movies, among others.