Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-idea recently hiked prices of several prepaid plans, data add on and JioPhone plans by up to 25 percent. Since then, subscribers have been worried about paying extra for data and calls on a month-of-month basis.

Taking this into consideration, we have listed out the best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone-idea prepaid plans under Rs 500 with a validity of 56 days. Check out the list here.

Best Reliance Jio plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

Reliance Jio Rs 479 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of 4G data – a total of 84GB, unlimited voice calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, access to all Jio apps such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud. It comes with a validity of 56 days.

Best Airtel plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

Bharti Airtel offers Rs 479 for a validity of 56 days. The prepaid plan offers benefits such as 1.5GB 4G data, unlimited voice calls, 100SMS limit, Wynk music free subscription, Rs 100 cashback on Fastag, Free online courses from Shaw Academy, Apollo 24*7 circle, mobile edition free trial. The prepaid plan offers unlimited calls to all networks including Airtel, Vi, among others.

Best Vodafone-idea (Vi) plan under Rs 500 with 56 days validity

Similar to Airtel and Reliance Jio, Vodafone-idea (Vi) also offers a Rs 479 prepaid plan that comes with a validity of 56 days. The plan offers benefits such as unlimited voice calls to all networks, 1.5GB of 4G data per day, 100 SMs per day, weekend data rollover, access to Vi movies and TV shows, up to 2GB of backup Data every month, binge all-night service and more.

All three Jio, Airtel and Vodafone-idea plans are listed on the official website. You can opt for these plans either via official website, application, or any other third party apps such as Phonepe, Google Pay, Paytm and more.