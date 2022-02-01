Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans with 56 days validity

India’s major telecom companies, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea or Vi, have increased the price of their prepaid plans in the last few days. Today we are talking about 56 days validity plans of these companies, which come with several other benefits, including OTT subscription, unlimited calling, wynk subscription, and more. Also Read - What cryptocurrency exchanges have to say about new 30 percent crypto tax

Also Read - PM Narendra Modi crosses 1 crore subscribers on YouTube, tops among world leaders

Reliance Jio

Talking about Jio’s Rs 479 plan, the validity of this plan is for 56 days. 1.5GB of data is given to the customers daily under this plan. In this case, a total of 84 GB of data comes in the share of the customers. Additionally, unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day are also provided. Free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud is also offered to the customers in this plan. Also Read - PS5 State of Play February 2022: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Talking about Jio’s second plan that comes with 56 days validity, i.e., Rs 533 pack, customers are given 2GB data daily during the entire validity. In such a situation, customers get 112 GB of data through this plan. Along with this, 100 SMS and unlimited calls are also given. Apart from all this, like the Rs 479 plan, it also offers free access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 699 prepaid recharge plan offers unlimited voice calling, daily 100 free SMS, and daily 3GB high-speed data. Other benefits include Weekend Data Rollover, up to 2GB of data backup per month, Binge All Night Data, Vi Movies, and TV with a validity of 56 days.

Another plan from Vodafone Idea is priced at Rs 539, which offers unlimited voice calling, daily 100 SMS, and 2GB daily data.

Airtel

Users taking Airtel’s Rs 549 plan will get 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling on any network, and 100 SMS per day benefits. With a validity of 56 days, you will also get 30 days trial of the mobile edition of Amazon Prime Video, access to Wink Music and Hello Tunes, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, and premium membership of Apollo 24|7 circle for three months. The validity of this plan is also 56 days.