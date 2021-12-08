comscore Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits
News

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits

Telecom

If you are looking for the best postpaid plan under budget, here are the options provided by the telecom majors.

Airtel vs Jio vs Vi

Telecom majors Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea recently announced a tariff hike and increased the prices of some of the popular plans by up to 25 percent. The change in price came into effect late last month and the reason was cited to improve average revenue per user. Also Read - Top Airtel, Reliance Jio plans with Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription

While prepaid subscribers expressed their disappointment with the price hike, postpaid users are breathing a sigh of relief as the postpaid packs are still left untouched. However, as per a Financial Express report, postpaid tariffs are said likely to increase following changes in the prepaid plans. Though the percentage of postpaid users is comparatively low, those who a postpaid SIM can reap the benefits before the leading telcos make tweaks to the list. Having said that, we have listed the best postpaid plan offered by these TSPs that comes under Rs 400. Also Read - Jio takes down these prepaid plans that included Disney+ Hotstar benefits: Check details

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea- Postpaid plans under Rs 400, and their benefits

Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan Also Read - Airtel discontinued some prepaid plans with 3GB daily data: Check revised price, validity

Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan bundles 75 GB of data and post FUP, Rs 10 is charged per GB. It includes rollover data of 200 GB as well. In addition, subscribers will get unlimited calling and SMS benefits along with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Notably, JioPostPaid Plus users can grab shopping and entertainment benefits on Amazon Prime at no extra cost. Other benefits include subscriptions to OTT platforms- Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.


To vote for other categories click here.

Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan

The Vi Rs 399 per month postpaid plan can get subscribers 40GB + 150GB data benefits. However, to avail of this offer, one has to recharge it online via the MyVi website/app. In addition, users can get free 100 SMS benefits a month, 200GB data rollover, and complimentary subscriptions to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

Under Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan, users can avail the following benefits- 40 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB (post-consumption users will be charged 2p per MB), unlimited calling benefits, 100 free SMS per day, and Airtel Thanks rewards including one-year access to Free Shaw academy, Juggernaut books, Airtel X-stream App premium, and Wynk.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 8, 2021 7:12 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits
Telecom
Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits
OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory

Electric Vehicle

Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory

Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China

News

Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China

BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

Telecom

BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021

OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory

Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China

BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Can we really expect 6G by 2023 when India is still facing its biggest challenges in implementing 5G

Omicron impact: Why smartphone makers must be wary of the new COVID-19 variant

How Spotify is giving major FOMO feels to Apple Music users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits

Telecom

Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits
Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get

Telecom

Best Airtel, Reliance Jio plans offering free Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription: Check validity, price, how to get
5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani

Telecom

5G rollout must be India s top priority, keeping affordability in mind: Mukesh Ambani
Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Features

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection
Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio hikes price of six more prepaid plans in India: Check revised plans

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo Y55s 5G स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, इसमें है 6000mAh की बैटरी और 8GB RAM

Free Fire Redeem Code December 8: ये कोड्स आज फ्री दिलाएंगे ढेरों इनाम

IPL से Aryan Khan तक, जानें भारत में इस साल Google पर क्या हुआ सबसे ज्यादा सर्च

ओप्पो ने लॉन्च किया धांसू गेमिंग फोन, मिलेगा 50MP कैमरा और 12GB RAM का सपोर्ट

Instagram पर अब अपनी स्टोरी में ऐड कर सकते हैं कस्टमाइज Link Sticker, जानें कैसे

Latest Videos

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India

News

Apple's Budget Products LineUp for 2022 Leaked | Check the Details Here | BGR India
Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price

News

Tecno Spark 8T budget smartphone to launch in India soon | Know specs, features and price
Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design

News

Google Pixel Watch may launch in 2022 | Google Watch image leaks reveal design
Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter E1 launched | Know Price Details Here | BGR India

News

Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021
News
Free Fire redeem code, CoWIN, and COVID vaccine are among the top searched Google Search results in 2021
OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 gets a launch date and it is not as far as you think
Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory

Electric Vehicle

Simple Energy plans to open world s biggest electric scooter factory
Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China

News

Tim Cook signed $275 billion deal to placate China
BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

Telecom

BSNL launches a new Rs 94 recharge plan with 3GB free data: Check validity, benefits and more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers