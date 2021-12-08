Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan with benefits

Telecom majors Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea recently announced a tariff hike and increased the prices of some of the popular plans by up to 25 percent. The change in price came into effect late last month and the reason was cited to improve average revenue per user. Also Read - Top Airtel, Reliance Jio plans with Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime subscription

While prepaid subscribers expressed their disappointment with the price hike, postpaid users are breathing a sigh of relief as the postpaid packs are still left untouched. However, as per a Financial Express report, postpaid tariffs are said likely to increase following changes in the prepaid plans. Though the percentage of postpaid users is comparatively low, those who a postpaid SIM can reap the benefits before the leading telcos make tweaks to the list. Having said that, we have listed the best postpaid plan offered by these TSPs that comes under Rs 400.

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone-Idea- Postpaid plans under Rs 400, and their benefits

Jio Rs 399 postpaid plan

Jio’s Rs 399 postpaid plan bundles 75 GB of data and post FUP, Rs 10 is charged per GB. It includes rollover data of 200 GB as well. In addition, subscribers will get unlimited calling and SMS benefits along with complimentary subscriptions to Jio apps. Notably, JioPostPaid Plus users can grab shopping and entertainment benefits on Amazon Prime at no extra cost. Other benefits include subscriptions to OTT platforms- Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar.



Vodafone-Idea Rs 399 postpaid plan

The Vi Rs 399 per month postpaid plan can get subscribers 40GB + 150GB data benefits. However, to avail of this offer, one has to recharge it online via the MyVi website/app. In addition, users can get free 100 SMS benefits a month, 200GB data rollover, and complimentary subscriptions to Vi Movies and TV.

Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan

Under Airtel Rs 399 postpaid plan, users can avail the following benefits- 40 GB monthly data with rollover up to 200 GB (post-consumption users will be charged 2p per MB), unlimited calling benefits, 100 free SMS per day, and Airtel Thanks rewards including one-year access to Free Shaw academy, Juggernaut books, Airtel X-stream App premium, and Wynk.