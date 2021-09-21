comscore Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day
News

Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day

Telecom

Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer a variety of prepaid plans at a low cost. Here are the best recharge plans of Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea under Rs 300.

  • Published: September 21, 2021 1:47 PM IST
Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel

Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 with 2GB data per day

Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel – Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer many prepaid plans priced below Rs 300. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer a variety of prepaid plans that give you the benefit of unlimited calls, data, and many OTT platforms at a low cost. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more

Let’s take a look at the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea under Rs 300. This will help you easily decide which plan suits you the best. Also Read - BSNL vs Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Prepaid plans with 365 days validity, up to 3GB daily data

Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel Prepaid Plan Under Rs 300

Vodafone-Idea Rs Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Under the Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs 249, you get 1.5 GB of data per day. Along with this, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription are also available with a validity of 28 days. You can enjoy Night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am along with Weekend Data Rollover. You will get access to Vi Movies and TV for entertainment in the plan. The special thing about the plan is that you can carry forward the unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday at no extra cost! Also Read - Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

Vodafone-Idea Rs Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 299 plan offers unlimited calls, 4GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. Weekend data rollover facility is also available in the plan as well as access to the Vi app where you can enjoy Vi Movies & TV Classic Access, originals, live TV, and news. The additional benefits of the pack include night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio’s Rs 249 plan comes with 2GB of data per day along with the validity of 28 days. This means that this plan offers a total of 56 GB of high-speed data. Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Jio apps are given in the plan. With Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan, free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Jio News, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud is available.

Reliance Jio Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

The validity of Reliance Jio‘s Rs 247 Prepaid Freedom plan is 30 days. A total of 25GB of high-speed data is offered to the customers in this plan. There is no daily limit to use the data i.e. if you want, you can finish the entire data in a single day. After the limit of data available in this plan is over, the speed reduces to 64Kbps. Unlimited voice calls are offered in Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 prepaid plan. Customers can take advantage of 100 SMS every day in this recharge pack.

Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

In Airtel’s Rs 249 plan, you will get 1.5GB of data per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days along with unlimited calls. Under this plan, you will also get 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, for entertainment, you will be able to watch videos for free on Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music and will also be able to download songs for free. Other benefits under this plan include Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months at no cost.

Airtel Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

Airtel users can also take advantage of more data and many other benefits at a lower cost. For this, the company has introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 298. In this plan, users will get daily 2GB of data and 100 SMS. Also, unlimited calling can be availed on any network. The validity of this plan is 28 days and with this, the company is also offering a free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: September 21, 2021 1:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets
News
WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets
Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Photo Gallery

Top phones with 48MP cameras under Rs 20,000 in September 2021

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data

Telecom

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

Mobiles

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

How to share your screen during a call on Microsoft teams

How To

How to share your screen during a call on Microsoft teams

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

Redmi 10 Prime vs Realme 8i: Which one is a better deal?

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to launch later this month: Leaked renders, specifications and more

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web

Google Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro: Design, camera, colours, launch date, every rumour you need to know

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data

Telecom

Vi vs Jio vs Airtel: Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 300 With 2GB Data
Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 for July 2021

Telecom

Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500 for July 2021
Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared

Deals

Best prepaid plans with up to 3GB daily data compared
Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers

Telecom

Airtel adds 3 more prepaid plans to complimentary data scheme, offers free 1GB vouchers
Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

Entertainment

Reliance Jio to offer IPL 2020 live stream matches with prepaid plans: Check price, details

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Redeem Code 21 September: तुरंत रिडीम करें यह कोड और फ्री पाएं Punishers Weapon Loot Crate

फ्री फायर का लेटेस्ट गन और गन स्किन मुफ्त में कैसे पाएं

Google Pixel Fold: नई लीक ने किया दावा, गूगल का फोल्डेबल फोन होगा इसी साल लॉन्च

Deal of the Day में आज सस्ते में खरीदें कंप्यूटर और स्मार्टफोन समेत कई आइटम्स

सिर्फ 5 टिप्स सीखें और लगाएं फ्री फायर में सटीक हेडशॉट

Latest Videos

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It

Features

Want To Separate Vocals And Music From A Song ? Here Is How You Can Do It
Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It

Features

Enable Dark Mode On Google Search For Web: Here's How You Can Do It
SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video

Features

SanDisk IxPAND Wireless Charger : Worth Buying Or Not ? Watch Video
iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

iPhone 12 Series Price Gets Discounted In India: Checkout New Prices

News

WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets
News
WhatsApp Removes Messenger Rooms Shortcut: Check Deets
Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon

Mobiles

Confirmed! OnePlus 9T series not launching, but there s OnePlus 9 RT coming soon
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops

News

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale deals reveals: Discount on smartphones, TWS earbuds, gaming laptops
OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone

News

OnePlus, Oppo unified OS to launch in 2022, will debut on OnePlus 10 flagship phone
Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

News

Today s Tech News: iQOO Z5 and Samsung Galaxy M52 India launch date, iOS 15 release, more

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers