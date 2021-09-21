Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel – Telecom companies like Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone Idea offer many prepaid plans priced below Rs 300. Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea offer a variety of prepaid plans that give you the benefit of unlimited calls, data, and many OTT platforms at a low cost. Also Read - Best Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500: High-speed data, free access to streaming services, and more

Let's take a look at the best recharge plans from Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea under Rs 300. This will help you easily decide which plan suits you the best.

Vi vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel Prepaid Plan Under Rs 300

Vodafone-Idea Rs Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Under the Vodafone-Idea prepaid plan of Rs 249, you get 1.5 GB of data per day. Along with this, unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, Vodafone Play subscription, and Zee5 subscription are also available with a validity of 28 days. You can enjoy Night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am along with Weekend Data Rollover. You will get access to Vi Movies and TV for entertainment in the plan. The special thing about the plan is that you can carry forward the unused data from Monday to Friday to Saturday and Sunday at no extra cost!

Vodafone-Idea Rs Rs 299 Prepaid Plan

Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 299 plan offers unlimited calls, 4GB of data per day, and 100 SMS per day. Weekend data rollover facility is also available in the plan as well as access to the Vi app where you can enjoy Vi Movies & TV Classic Access, originals, live TV, and news. The additional benefits of the pack include night data without limits from 12 am to 6 am.

Reliance Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

Jio’s Rs 249 plan comes with 2GB of data per day along with the validity of 28 days. This means that this plan offers a total of 56 GB of high-speed data. Unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and a free subscription to Jio apps are given in the plan. With Jio Rs 249 Prepaid Plan, free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, Jio News, Jio Security, and Jio Cloud is available.

Reliance Jio Rs 247 Prepaid Plan

The validity of Reliance Jio‘s Rs 247 Prepaid Freedom plan is 30 days. A total of 25GB of high-speed data is offered to the customers in this plan. There is no daily limit to use the data i.e. if you want, you can finish the entire data in a single day. After the limit of data available in this plan is over, the speed reduces to 64Kbps. Unlimited voice calls are offered in Reliance Jio’s Rs 247 prepaid plan. Customers can take advantage of 100 SMS every day in this recharge pack.

Airtel Rs 249 Prepaid Plan

In Airtel's Rs 249 plan, you will get 1.5GB of data per day. The validity of this plan is 28 days along with unlimited calls. Under this plan, you will also get 100 SMS daily. Apart from this, for entertainment, you will be able to watch videos for free on Airtel Xstream and Wynk Music and will also be able to download songs for free. Other benefits under this plan include Rs 100 cashback on FASTag and Apollo 24|7 Circle for 3 months at no cost.

Airtel Rs 298 Prepaid Plan

Airtel users can also take advantage of more data and many other benefits at a lower cost. For this, the company has introduced a prepaid plan of Rs 298. In this plan, users will get daily 2GB of data and 100 SMS. Also, unlimited calling can be availed on any network. The validity of this plan is 28 days and with this, the company is also offering a free subscription to Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.