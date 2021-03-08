Reliance Jio vs Vi vs Airtel: Top prepaid plans under Rs 500

Telecom players such as Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea, and Airtel bundle access to OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hostar with their recharge plans. This could prove useful for people who like to binge-watch as the original prices of the OTT platforms are much higher. For instance, Netflix's mobile-only plan will cost Rs 199 per month, while Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar VIP prices in India start from Rs 129 per month and Rs 399 per year, respectively.

Telecom operators offer a host of prepaid plans to meet the demands of varied audiences. From unlimited calls, free access to streaming services, free SMSes per day to oodles of high-speed data, Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-India) has populated its prepaid plans list with all such benefits that range from Rs 149 all the way up to Rs 5,000. In case you are looking for a plan under Rs 500 that not only provides high-speed data, free calling benefits but also provides access to popular video streaming apps for free we have got you covered. In this list, we have listed some of the best-prepaid plans from the leading telcos.

Top Airtel prepaid plans under Rs 500

Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan

Airtel includes only one plan under the Rs 500 recharge prepaid pack. The Airtel Rs 448 prepaid plan offers 3GB data per day, free unlimited calling benefits (domestic), 100 SMSes per day. In addition, you get Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription, Airtel XStream premium subscription, and free Amazon Prime subscription. The pack also bundles a cashback of Rs 150 on FasTag, free access to Wynk Music and HelloTunes, and online courses on Shaw Academy. The plan has a validity period of 28 days.

Top Jio prepaid plans under Rs 500

Unlike Airtel, Jio has two offerings under its Rs 500 prepaid plan list. Here’s are the two plans

Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan

First up, the Jio Rs 444 prepaid plan offers 2GB high-speed daily data and comes with a validity period of 56 days which means you will be able to use a total of 112GB of data. Besides this, the plan also includes unlimited domestic calling benefits to any network, subscription to Jio apps, and 100 free SMSes per day.

Jio Rs 401 prepaid plan

Jio also offers a Rs 401 prepaid recharge pack that includes similar benefits as the above-mentioned plan with a slight difference in daily data and subscription offers. The plan comes with 3GB daily data and an additional 6GB of high-speed data. It also includes 1 year of Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan has a validity period of 28 days.

Top Vi (Vodafone Idea) prepaid plans under Rs 500

Vi Rs 449 prepaid plan

Under this plan, you will get 4GB of high-speed 4G data per day, unlimited domestic calling benefits, and 100 SMSes per day. The plan also includes ‘binge all night‘ offer and weekend data rollover. The plan comes with a validity period of 84 days which means you get a total of 336GB of data.

Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan

Vi Rs 405 prepaid recharge pack offers a total of 90GB of data, unlimited calls, and 100 free SMS per day. In addition, you get access to Vi movies, TV, and a one-year subscription to Zee5 Premium. The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.