Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best 2GB data prepaid plans
Best 2GB data prepaid plans from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel compared

The telecom operators keep on offering new prepaid plans that offer extra benefits to customers. Here's a comparison of the best 2GB data plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

  Updated: April 29, 2020 10:51 PM IST
Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone are already offering a bunch of tempting prepaid plans to attract more customers. Some users are looking for an all-rounder recharge plan or a pack that offers a lot of high-speed data. Reliance Jio is already giving 2GB free data per day under ‘Jio Data Pack’ to tempt prepaid plan buyers. The telecom operators keep on offering new prepaid plans that offer extra benefits to customers. But, of the three companies, Reliance Jio has the cheapest recharge plans with good enough benefits. Here’s a comparison of the best 2GB data plans offered by Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone.

Reliance Jio: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Reliance Jio offers a Rs 444 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity period of 56 days (around 2 months). It gives you 2GB data per day, unlimited calls, 100SMS per day, and 2,000 minutes to non-Jio numbers. There is also a Rs 599 Jio prepaid recharge plan, which will remain valid for 84 days (around 3 months). It offers 2GB data per day, unlimited calling benefits to Jio numbers, and 3,000 minutes to non-Jio numbers. Apart from this, customers also get access to the company apps, including Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and others.

Vodafone: Best 2GB data prepaid plans

Vodafone has a Rs 299 prepaid plan, which comes with a validity period of 28 days (around 1 month). You get 2GB data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited local and national call benefits to all networks. Apart from this, Vodafone is also giving Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. The telecom operator doesn’t offer any 2GB data plan with 2 months validity.

There is a Rs 699 Vodafone recharge plan, which will remain valid for 84 days (around 3 months) once purchased. It ships with unlimited calls to any network,  2GB daily data, and 100 SMS per day. The additional benefits that you get are Vodafone Play subscription worth Rs 499 and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999.

Airtel: Best 2GB data recharge plans

Airtel is offering Rs 349 prepaid plan with a validity period of 28 days (around 1 month). With this prepaid plan, you get Amazon Prime Membership for 28 days, 2GB daily data, 100 daily SMS, and unlimited calling to all networks. This recharge plan also includes free Hellotunes, free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days, Rs 150 FASTag cashback, and  Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription too.

There is also a Rs 449 prepaid plan from Airtel, which comes with a period of 56 days (around 2 months). It gives 2GB daily data, unlimited calling benefits, 100 daily SMS and Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The recharge plan also consists of Rs 150 FASTag cashback, free Hellotunes, and free online courses at Shaw Academy for 28 days.

