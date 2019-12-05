Airtel and Vodafone Idea hiked their prepaid recharge tariff by up to 42 percent. The plans went live on December 3. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has also hiked its prepaid plans by up to 40 percent. The Jio plans will go live on December 6. One common thing among the plans is that they all offer unlimited on-net calling (calls made within the same operator).

And for off-net calls (to other operators), there is a limit. After the limit is exhausted, you will be charged at 6 paise per minute. So, without any further ado, let’s take a look at how Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans compete with that of Vodafone and Airtel.

Vodafone Idea vs Airtel: Unlimited sachets and combo recharges

Both Vodafone and Airtel has a bunch of unlimited sachets and combo recharges under Rs 100. In case of Reliance Jio, the plans start at Rs 129. So let’s take a look at what Airtel and Vodafone has to offer.

The most affordable plan offered by Airtel and Vodafone Idea is available for Rs 19. Benefits are the same for both operators. Under this plan, you get 2 days validity, 100 free SMS, and 150MB data. The plans also include unlimited on-net calls (within the operator network). Off-net calls made to other operators will be charged at 6 paise per minute.

Unlimited Sachets Price Validity Calling Data SMS Vodafone Idea Rs 19 2 days Unlimited (on-net) 150MB 100 (local + national) Airtel Rs 19 2 days Unlimited (on-net) 150MB 100 (local + national)

Vodafone Idea is offering two combo recharge vouchers available at Rs 49 and Rs 79. Both offer a validity of 28 days. The Rs 49 plan comes bundled with 100MB data and Rs 38 talk time. Outgoing calls under this plan will be charged at 2.5 paise per second. The Rs 79 plan, on the other hand, offers 200MB data and Rs 64 talk time. Voice calls made under this plan will be priced at 1 paisa per second.

Airtel also has Rs 49 and Rs 79 prepaid plans with 28 days validity. The Rs 49 plan comes with a talk time Rs 38.52, and 100MB data, whereas the Rs 79 plan offers Rs 63.95 talk time with 200MB data. Airtel to airtel calls are free, whereas FUP for off-net calling is 1,000 minutes.

Combo Recharge Plans Price Validity Calling Data SMS Talk time Airtel Rs 49 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

2.5 paise per second (off-net) 100MB N.A. Rs 38 Rs 79 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1 paisa per second (off-net) 200MB N.A. Rs 64 Vodafone Idea Rs 49 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 100MB N.A. Rs 38.52 Rs 79 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 200MB N.A. Rs 63.95

Unlimited plans (28 days validity)

Airtel has three plans here, priced at Rs 148, Rs 248 and Rs 298, each offering 28 days validity and unlimited calling (with FUP). The only thing changes is the benefits. The Rs 149 plan offers 300 SMS and 2GB data. The Rs 248 plan offers 100 SMS daily, and 1.5GB daily data, whereas the Rs 298 plan offers 2GB daily data, and 100 SMS daily.

Vodafone Idea, on the other hand, is offering four unlimited plans with 28 days validity and an FUP of 1,000 minutes worth off-net calls (to other networks). The base plan is available for Rs 149 which offers 2GB data, and 300 free local and national SMS. Next is the Rs 249 plan which offers 100 daily SMS and 1.5GB daily data. The other two plans are available at Rs 299 and Rs 399, both offering 100 free SMS daily. The Rs 299 plan offers 2GB daily data, whereas the Rs 399 plan offers 3GB daily data.

Reliance Jio has 3 plans with 28 days validity. The most basic plan is available for Rs 129. It offers 28 days validity, 1,000 off-net calling minutes and 2GB of total data. Then you have a plan available for Rs 199. It comes with 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling. It offers unlimited Jio to Jio calling and 1.5GB daily high-speed data. The last one is available for Rs 249. It comes with 2GB daily data, 28 days validity and 1,000 minutes of off-net calling.

Unlimited plans with 28 days validity Price Validity Calling Data SMS Airtel Rs 148 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB 300 Rs 248 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 298 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily) Vodafone Idea Rs 149 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB 300 Rs 249 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 299 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 399 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 3GB (daily) 100 (daily) Reliance Jio Rs 129 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB 100 (daily) Rs 199 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 249 28 days Unlimited (on-net),

1,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily)

Unlimited plans (56 days validity)

Only Jio offers two plans with 56 days validity. The first one is available for Rs 399, and it comes 2,000 off-net calling minutes and 1.5GB daily data. Next is available for Rs 444 and it offers 2,000 off-net calling minutes, and 2GB daily data.

Unlimited plans with 56 days validity Price Validity Calling Data SMS Reliance Jio Rs 399 56 days Unlimited (on-net),

2,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 300 Rs 444 56 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily)

Reliance Jio vs Competition: Unlimited plans (84 days validity)

Airtel has two plans offering unlimited calls with FUP, complimentary Wynk Music subscription, Free Hello Tunes and Anti-Virus mobile protection. The Rs 598 plan offers 1.5GB daily data, and Rs 698 plan offer 2GB daily data. Both plans come with 84 days validity and 100 free SMS daily. FUP is 3,000 mins for all 84-day packs.

There are three Vodafone Idea prepaid plans with 84 days validity. They all offer unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 3,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 379 and comes with 6GB data, 1,000 free SMS. Then you have Rs 599 plan with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. The last plan is available for Rs 699, and it comes with 2GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Jio is offering Rs 555 plan with 84 days validity and 3,000 off-net calling minutes. The plan comes with 1.5GB daily data. Next is Rs 599 plan with 84 days validity. It bundles 3,000 minutes of off-net calling minutes, and 2GB daily data. And lastly, there is Rs 329 plan with 84 days validity and 3,000 off-net calling minutes. The plan also comes with 6GB of total data.

Unlimited plans with 84 days validity Price Validity Calling Data SMS Airtel Rs 598 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 698 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily) Vodafone Idea Rs 379 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 6GB 1,000 Rs 599 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Rs 699 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) 100 (daily) Reliance Jio Rs 329 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 6GB N.A. Rs 555 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) N.A. Rs 599 84 days Unlimited (on-net),

3,000 minutes (off-net) 2GB (daily) N.A.

Reliance Jio vs competition: Annual packs (365 days validity)

Vodafone Idea has two prepaid plans that offer 365 days validity, and unlimited voice calls with an FUP of 12,000 minutes. The base plan is available for Rs 1,499 and it offers total of 24GB data, and 3,600 free SMS. The higher plan is available for Rs 2,399 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily.

Airtel also has two plans with unlimited calling and 365 days validity. The first plan is available for Rs 1,498, which offers a total of 24GB data and 3,600 free SMS throughout the validity. The other plan is available for Rs 2,398 which comes with 1.5GB daily data and 100 free SMS daily. The FUP on these plans is 12,000 minutes.

Unlimited plans with 365 days validity Price Validity Calling Data SMS Airtel Rs 1,498 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 24GB 3,600 Rs 2,398 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Vodafone Idea Rs 1,499 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 24GB 3,600 Rs 2,399 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) 100 (daily) Reliance Jio Rs 1,299 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 24GB N.A. Rs 2,199 365 days Unlimited (on-net),

12,000 minutes (off-net) 1.5GB (daily) N.A.

Reliance Jio is also offering a yearly plan at Rs 2,199. It comes with 365 days validity, 1.5GB daily data, and 12,000 off-net calling minutes. There is also Rs 1,299 plan with 365 days validity, and 12,000 calling minutes. The plan also comes with 24GB of total data.