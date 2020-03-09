comscore Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data, suggests floor rate for data prices
News

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data, suggests floor rate for data prices

News

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay more for a gigabyte of data on its network. The company has also asked TRAI to implement floor rate for data prices.

  • Published: March 9, 2020 10:56 AM IST
reliance-jio-sim-stock-image

After tariff war over the past year, telecom companies are re-evaluating their tariff plans. As part of an effort to rejig their revenues, telecom operators have raised tariffs. Now, it seems like tariffs will only increase further from major operators. Reliance Jio, which offered data plans at prices never heard before in the market, is planning another hike. The operator wants its customers to pay more for 1GB of data in the next six months.

Related Stories


Reliance Jio plans another tariff hike

Reliance Jio has proposed to TRAI that wireless data prices are gradually increased to Rs 20 per GB from Rs 15 per GB currently. The hike is said to go into effect after six to nine months while suggesting floor rate for data prices. While advocating for TRAI’s intervention to prescribe floor price for wireless data service, Jio said voice tariff should continue under forbearance as before as the same will affect the masses and will be difficult to implement.

In its response to the consultation paper of TRAI on ‘Tariff issues in Telecom Services’, the company said the typical Indian consumer is very price sensitive and target floor price should be implemented in 2-3 tranches so as to minimize the impact of increase in tariff. It further said once data floor price is implemented, it should be uniformly implemented across all tariffs and applicable to all segments — individuals and corporates.

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan: Here is why Rs 2,121 plan is better

Also Read

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan: Here is why Rs 2,121 plan is better

The Mukesh Ambani company said the data floor price should also cover the bundled tariffs with clearly defined elements. Reliance Jio has maintained consistent average revenue per user in the market. But it sees an opportunity to raise tariff further and thus increase per GB rate for its customers. It is still not clear how Jio plans to initiate this plan. In the past, Reliance Jio has faced backlash from its customers for tariff hike.

(Written with IANS inputs)

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: March 9, 2020 10:56 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Sony offering big discounts on wireless headphones and speakers
Deals
Sony offering big discounts on wireless headphones and speakers
Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data

Telecom

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check top deals

Deals

Oppo Fantastic Days on Amazon India: Check top deals

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro receives a price drop in India

Realme 6 Pro Review

Review

Realme 6 Pro Review

Most Popular

Realme 6 Pro Review

Infinix S5 Pro Review

Realme X50 Pro Review

Realme 6 Review

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Review

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan

PUBG Karakin map: First look

BGR India Giveaway: Win Xiaomi's 10,000mAh Redmi Power bank for FREE

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

BGR India Giveaway

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Related Topics

Related Stories

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data

Telecom

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data
Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan
Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December

Telecom

Reliance Jio subscriber growth takes a hit in December
Reliance Jio makes changes to its prepaid plans

Telecom

Reliance Jio makes changes to its prepaid plans
Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

News

Microsoft-Jio defining partnership of decade: Mukesh Ambani

हिंदी समाचार

क्या आपका स्मार्टफोन होली में झेल पाएगा पानी और रंग की मार?

रियलमी बैंड दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा, इस कीमत में खरीदें

Holi 2020 से पहले Nokia का 55इंच TV आज 12PM पर सेल में आएगा, इन ऑफर्स के साथ खरीदें

जियो ने पेश किया भारी भरकम रिचार्ज प्लान, एक साल तक मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

Amazon India पर Realme के स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है शानदार डील्स

News

Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked
News
Nokia 5.3 specifications, features leaked
Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data

Telecom

Reliance Jio wants customers to pay Rs 20 for 1GB of data
Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16

News

Samsung Galaxy M21 set to launch on March 16
Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch

News

Hotstar introduces a new logo, gears up for Disney Plus launch
Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan

Telecom

Reliance Jio announces Rs 4,999 long term prepaid plan