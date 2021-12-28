comscore Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe
Reliance Jio warns millions of users against e-KYC scams: What is it, how to stay safe

The e-KYC scam is a commonly used trick by bad actors whose primary motive is to steal users’ personal details and get financial gains. In such scams, scammers get access to users’ KYC details by illegal means. Know full details.

Reliance Jio is sending warnings to its millions of users alerting them about e-KYC scams. This is a commonly used trick by bad actors whose primary motive is to steal users’ personal details and get financial gains. In such scams, scammers get access to users’ KYC details by illegal means. In a letter sent to customers, Jio warns against rising incidents of e-KYC scams. Also Read - Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Top value for money prepaid plans under Rs 300

In such instances, scammers usually ask users to either share their eKYC details/ Aadhaar number or download an app or click on an unverified link. With these means, bad actors try to get access to users’ personal data such as bank details, name, address, phone number, among others. Also Read - Reliance Jio Rs 2,545 Happy New year plan comes with extra validity: Check details

How to stay safe from e-KYC scams

With the rise in such incidents, Jio details measures that users should take to stay safe from such scams. Also Read - Govt directs telecos to store call, internet usage data for two years

-Reliance Jio says that it never asks users to download any third-party applications. The official Jio app aka the MyJio app offers all the relevant services related to mobile recharge, among others.

-The company highlights that it never asks users to download any app to update KYC or any verification. Jio notes in the letter, “please stay alert from such SMS/calls as this may result in financial loss. Do not download remote access apps, as fraudsters will get access to all your phone’s information.”

-Jio warns users from responding to calls and messages requesting e-KYC verification. If you ever get such calls block the number immediately.

-Users must never share their OTP, Aadhaar, or bank account details with anyone. The company says that a Jio representative never as for such details.

-The operator warns users to not trust callers that claim their connection will be suspended soon. All details related to active connection can be accessed from the MyJio app.

-Users must never click on unverified links shared by an alleged Jio representative via a message. Jio advises users to not respond to such unsolicited communications.

-The operator also warns users to never call back numbers in SMS to complete the e-KYC. It said that “usually a call back number is also mentioned to share the details. When the customer calls on the given number, he/she is asked to install a third-party app which allows imposters to take remote access to customer’s phone and the bank accounts associated with the device.”

  • Published Date: December 28, 2021 4:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 28, 2021 4:17 PM IST

Best Sellers