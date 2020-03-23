comscore Reliance Jio 'Work From Home' pack: Check price and details | BGR India
Jio 'Work From Home' pack introduced with 102GB data at Rs 251: Check out other benefits

The Reliance Jio 'Work From Home' pack is essentially a renamed 'Cricket Season' pack that offered the same benefits.

  Published: March 23, 2020 10:06 AM IST
Indian telecom service provider Reliance Jio has recently launched a new plan for Indians working from home. The practice has been growing increasingly popular with the lockdowns due to the Coronavirus outbreak. The Jio ‘Work From Home’ pack is a Rs 251 recharge that offers 102GB data for 51 days. However, there are no calling or SMS benefits in the pack.

The new Jio pack is sort of an add-on package that gives users additional data benefits beyond what is allocated in their daily allotment. Hence, let’s say your regular plan offers you 2GB of daily data. Then the new Work From Home pack will kick automatically in after you use up the daily 2GB. If the amount seems familiar, the pack is just the renamed Cricket Season pack that Jio offers every year during the IPL season.

Note that users will not be able to use the 102GB data at a stretch. Rather, users will be allotted 2GB of additional data every day for a period of 51 days. If your existing plan gives you 2GB data per day, then your total daily data with the Jio Work From Home pack will be 4GB. The speeds will be reduced to 64kbps after exhausting the daily cap.

The move isn’t the first from Reliance Jio to help people in lockdown during the outbreak. The company earlier introduced additional benefits in its smaller add-on data vouchers. The data vouchers of Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 were modified to offer double data.

Reliance Jio Rs 11, Rs 21, Rs 51 and Rs 101 new double-data benefits

The Reliance Jio Rs 11 data voucher previously gave users 400MB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 11 data voucher gives users 800MB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 75 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.  The Reliance Jio Rs 21 data voucher previously gave users 1GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 21 data voucher gives users 2GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 200 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

BSNL provides free 5GB daily data under 'Work@Home' broadband plan for landline users

BSNL provides free 5GB daily data under 'Work@Home' broadband plan for landline users

The Reliance Jio Rs 51 data voucher previously gave users 3GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 51 data voucher gives users 6GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 500 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls. The Reliance Jio Rs 101 data voucher previously gave users 6GB data until their existing validity. Now, the same Rs 101 data voucher gives users 12GB data until the validity of their existing plan. Further, the voucher also includes 1,000 extra minutes of Jio to non-Jio calls.

  Published Date: March 23, 2020 10:06 AM IST

