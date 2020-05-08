comscore Jio Phone: Reliance Jio working to bring UPI apps | BGR India
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance Jio working with NPCI to bring UPI apps to Jio Phone: Report
News

Reliance Jio working with NPCI to bring UPI apps to Jio Phone: Report

Telecom

Reliance Jio is currently working on the NPCI infrastructure to bring UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and more. Let’s check out the details regarding this future Jio Phone feature here.

  • Published: May 8, 2020 9:20 PM IST
jiophone-2-flash-sale-dates

A new report has surfaced with some interesting information regarding one of the most affordable 4G smartphones in the market. It looks like Jio is currently working with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to bring UPI to Jio Phone. As part of the work, it is likely that Jio will roll out UPI apps to the 4G-enabled feature phone. Reliance Jio is currently working on the NPCI infrastructure to bring UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and more. NPCI and Jio have not revealed any plan to bring UPI to Jio Phone in any official capacity. Regardless, let’s check out the details regarding this future Jio Phone feature here. Also Read - Google Play Store offering up to Rs 100 cashback with Paytm UPI

Jio working to bring UPI apps to Jio Phone; details

As per The Economic Times, two sources familiar with the matter revealed details about UPI on Jio Phone. Jio currently serves about 388 million JioPhone subscribers. This move can bring millions of new users to the UPI framework with the help of multiple UPI apps. It will also help NPCI increase the adoption of the platform as April saw the first decrease due to lockdown. As per the report, the UPI platform currently has about 100 million users. This number is set to go up with the upcoming launch of WhatsApp Pay. Also Read - YouTube enables UPI payment option for Premium subscription purchase

Watch: Xiaomi MIUI 12: Top 5 features

The report notes that Jio is currently working on the NPCI library to build a new payment screen. NPCI library is responsible for bringing the payments screen where users enter their UPI PIN after starting a transaction. Reliance Jio has to build this again because of the Kai OS operating system on Jio Phone. Also Read - Google Pay adds UPI recharge option for FASTag users: Here is how to link account and recharge

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake

Also Read

Facebook invests Rs 43,574 crore in Reliance Jio; buys a 9.99 percent stake

Reliance Jio and NPCI have not issued a statement as per the information on the report. It is likely that the company may launch these UPI apps on its JioStore for both generations of the device. The company has done this in the past with YouTube, WhatsApp, Facebook, and Google Assistant. However, we are not sure about a possible timeline for the launch of UPI apps.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: May 8, 2020 9:20 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day
Gaming
PUBG Mobile wants you to teach you mother to play for this Mother's Day
Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

News

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

News

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Most Popular

Gears Tactics Review: Ideal way to expand a franchise

Realme 6 Pro Review

Resident Evil 3 remake Review

OnePlus 7T Pro Long Term Review

Inbase Urban Fit smartwatch review

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

Weekly Tech News Roundup

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Pubg Mobile Tips and Tricks

World Password Day: Tips to set a strong password

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

How to get MIUI 12 Super Wallpapers on any Android Device

Why iQOO announced a price cut amidst lockdown

Related Topics

Related Stories

Jio Phone: Reliance Jio working with NCPI to bring UPI apps

Telecom

Jio Phone: Reliance Jio working with NCPI to bring UPI apps
Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look
Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits

Telecom

Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 annual prepaid plan is here: Check benefits
Jio Platforms gets third investment in less than three weeks

News

Jio Platforms gets third investment in less than three weeks
WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

News

WhatsApp Pay to launch in India by end of this month: Report

हिंदी समाचार

फेसबुक ने किया ओवरसाइट बोर्ड का गठन, आपत्तिजनक कंटेंट पर होगा जल्द फैसला

Reliance Jio ने पेश किया नया प्लान, मिलेगी 365 दिनों की वैलिडिटी, अनलिमिडेट कॉलिंग और डाटा

Samsung Galaxy A51 स्मार्टफोन को मिल रहा One UI 2.1 का अपडेट

Realme ने 2000 कर्मचारियों के साथ शुरू किया स्मार्टफोन का प्रोडक्शन

Poco F2 Pro स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च कंफर्म, ये होंगी खूबियां

Latest Videos

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks

Features

PUBG Mobile Tips and Tricks
Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Xiaomi Mi 10 5G launch, Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro, Jio Platforms' $65 billion valuation and more: Weekly Tech News Roundup
Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro

Features

Exploring Mumbai with OPPO Reno3 Pro
Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Call of Duty Mobile Season 6: First Look

News

Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera
News
Realme X3 officially confirmed to feature 60x zoom camera
Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro

News

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 vs Realme Buds Air vs Noise Shots X5 Pro
Weekly Tech News Roundup

News

Weekly Tech News Roundup
Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update

News

Apple AirPods Pro get a new software update
Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look

Telecom

Jio launches 3 new 'Work from Home' plans: Take a look