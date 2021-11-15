comscore List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more
  • Home
  • Telecom
  • Reliance JioFiber broadband buying guide: Validity, benefits, price, more
News

Reliance JioFiber broadband buying guide: Validity, benefits, price, more

Telecom

Reliance Jio's JioFiber is among India's largest broadband service providers, Airtel, Excitel, MTNL, and more. The speed of JioFiber ranges from 30Mbps and goes up to 1Gbps. Additionally, the service is bundled with the company's own JioTV+ service, unlimited voice calling, and a complimentary subscription to up to 15 OTT apps.

jiofiber broadband plans

Reliance Industries Limited has started Jio Fiber broadband internet plans in India. The plans have been introduced at an initial price of Rs 399 per month. The company offers 6 months and 12 months (annual) options. These postpaid broadband internet plans will have zero upfront cost, which means the company will not charge any installation or security deposit. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber is among India’s largest broadband service providers, Airtel, Excitel, MTNL, and more. The speed of JioFiber ranges from 30Mbps and goes up to 1Gbps. Additionally, the service is bundled with the company’s own JioTV+ service, unlimited voice calling, and a complimentary subscription to up to 15 OTT apps. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000

Reliance is offering its Fiber broadband plan starting from Rs 399 per month and going up to Rs 8,499 per month. It provides OTT services including NetflixAmazon, Prime VideoDisneyHotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5Voot Select, Lionsgate PlaySun NXT, hoichoi, Discovery+, JioCinema, Shemaroo, AltBalaji, Eros Now, and Voot Kids. Also Read - New JioFiber quarterly broadband plans introduced: Check prices, benefits and more

JioFiber plan name

 Monthly rental Internet speeds FUP Data limit Unlimited calls OTT Apps

Bronze

Rs 399

 30 Mbps 3,300 GB Included

N/A

Silver

 Rs 699 100 Mbps 3,300 GB Included

N/A

Gold

 Rs 999 150 Mbps 3,300 GB Included

11 Apps worth Rs 1,000 per month

Diamond

 Rs 1,499 300 Mbps 3,300 GB Included

12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

Diamond+

 Rs 2,499 500 Mbps 4,000 GB Included

12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

Platinum

 Rs 3,999 1 Gbps 7,500 GB Included

12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

Titanium

 Rs 8,499 1 Gbps 15,000 GB Included

12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

 

Bronze Plan

The JioFiber bronze broadband plan is priced at Rs 399 with a 30mbps internet speed. It comes with a 3,300 FUP data limit along with unlimited calling anywhere in India. The bronze plan has no subscription to OTT apps.

Silver Plan

The silver plan comes with 100Mbps of speed, unlimited calling and does not come with any OTT subscription. It is available at Rs 699 per month.

Gold Plan

The Jio Fiber Gold plan comes at Rs 999 per month with unlimited calling and data benefits at 150Mbps of FUP speed. Additionally, it gives complimentary subscriptions to 11 OTT apps, leaving Netflix.

Diamond plan

The diamond plan is priced at Rs 1,499 with access to unlimited internet speeds of up to 300Mbps. The plan offers unlimited calling benefits and complimentary access to 12 OTT apps worth Rs 1,500 per month.

Diamond+ plan

This plan costs Rs 2,499 with speeds of up to 500Mbps for up to 4,000GB of data. The telco offers unlimited calling benefits and a subscription to 12 OTT apps.

Platinum plan

Under the Platinum plan, the company offers up to 7,500GB of data at speeds of up to 1Gbps, at Rs 3,999 per month. Additionally, it comes with unlimited voice calls and provides a complimentary subscription to 12 OTT apps.

Titanium plan

The JioFiber Titanium plan is priced T Rs 8,499 and is the most expensive broadband plan the company has to offer. The plan comes with similar benefits to the Platinum plan with only one difference: the data FUP. It has 15,000GB of monthly data at speeds of up to 1Gbps.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 5:43 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Mobiles
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India removed 25 lakh accounts in one month

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL vs more: Top broadband plans for work from home
Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more

Telecom

Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000 with unlimited calling, OTT subscriptions, and more
New JioFiber quarterly broadband plans introduced: Check prices, benefits and more

Telecom

New JioFiber quarterly broadband plans introduced: Check prices, benefits and more
Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits

Telecom

Reliance JioFiber plans with free Voot Select subscription: Check plans, price, and other benefits

हिंदी समाचार

भारत ने बनाया Free Fire को दुनिया का सबसे ज्यादा डाउनलोड किया जाने वाला मोबाइल गेम

OnePlus Nord 2 PAC-MAN Edition हुआ लॉन्च, मिलेंगे 12GB RAM, 50MP कैमरे समेत धांसू फीचर्स

ओप्पो फोल्डेबल स्मार्टफोन की लॉन्च डेट लीक, सैमसंग के फोल्डेबल फोन से होगी कड़ी टक्कर

फ्री फायर में पसंद है क्लोज-रेंज फाइट? ये हैं आपके लिए बेस्ट MP40 गन स्किन्स

फ्री फायर के पांच सबसे धांसू गन्स की लिस्ट, चुन-चुन कर करते हैं दुश्मनों का सफाया

Latest Videos

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render

News

Apple's First Car May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck | Watch Apple Car Render
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
News
Apple's First Car Render May Resemble Tesla Cybertruck
Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool

Mobiles

Samsung launched Galaxy A32 8GB with 'RAM Plus' tool
Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Mobiles

Infinix Note 11i launched globally with MediaTek Dimensity G85 SoC, 5000mAh battery
Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric

Electric Vehicle

Boom Corbett 14 electric bike with range up to 200km launched in India: Will take on Ola Electric
List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

Telecom

List of all JioFiber broadband plans with validity, price, OTT subscriptions, more

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers