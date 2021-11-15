Reliance Industries Limited has started Jio Fiber broadband internet plans in India. The plans have been introduced at an initial price of Rs 399 per month. The company offers 6 months and 12 months (annual) options. These postpaid broadband internet plans will have zero upfront cost, which means the company will not charge any installation or security deposit. Also Read - Internet speed slow? Check top broadband plans for better work from home experience

Reliance Jio’s JioFiber is among India’s largest broadband service providers, Airtel, Excitel, MTNL, and more. The speed of JioFiber ranges from 30Mbps and goes up to 1Gbps. Additionally, the service is bundled with the company’s own JioTV+ service, unlimited voice calling, and a complimentary subscription to up to 15 OTT apps. Also Read - Airtel vs Reliance Jio vs BSNL: Best broadband plans under Rs 1000

Reliance is offering its Fiber broadband plan starting from Rs 399 per month and going up to Rs 8,499 per month. It provides OTT services including Netflix, Amazon, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Sony Liv, Zee5, Voot Select, Lionsgate Play, Sun NXT, hoichoi, Discovery+, JioCinema, Shemaroo, AltBalaji, Eros Now, and Voot Kids. Also Read - New JioFiber quarterly broadband plans introduced: Check prices, benefits and more

JioFiber plan name Monthly rental Internet speeds FUP Data limit Unlimited calls OTT Apps Bronze Rs 399 30 Mbps 3,300 GB Included N/A Silver Rs 699 100 Mbps 3,300 GB Included N/A Gold Rs 999 150 Mbps 3,300 GB Included 11 Apps worth Rs 1,000 per month Diamond Rs 1,499 300 Mbps 3,300 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Diamond+ Rs 2,499 500 Mbps 4,000 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Platinum Rs 3,999 1 Gbps 7,500 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month Titanium Rs 8,499 1 Gbps 15,000 GB Included 12 Apps worth Rs 1,500 per month

