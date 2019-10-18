comscore Reliance JioFiber broadband users won’t be billed for another month
  Reliance JioFiber broadband users won't be billed for another month; Here's why
Reliance JioFiber broadband users won't be billed for another month; Here's why

At launch, Reliance Jio shared tariff details about the service along with confirmation that the service coverage will grow gradually. In addition, the company also introduced a Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to interested users.

Reliance launched its much-anticipated broadband service, Reliance JioFiber back in September. As part of the launch, the company started rolling out the service in select areas across the country. The company also shared tariff details about the service along with confirmation that the service coverage will grow gradually. In addition, the company also introduced a Reliance JioFiber Welcome Offer to interested users. It is also worth noting that the company has long been testing the service before the official launch.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Reliance Jio will not be able the charge its JioFiber subscribers for another month. It explained that Jio is currently working on an integrated billing system. The new billing system will ensure that users can get one bill for all their Jio services. This system is yet to stabilize which “could potentially delay demonetization” of Reliance JioFiber services. In addition, the company is yet to train its sales and marketing executives to sell its JioFiber broadband plans. It needs some time to complete the training so executives can properly sell home broadband plans.

JioFiber plans start from Rs 699 per month and go all the way up to Rs 8,499 per month. These plans also offer speeds starting from 100Mbps, up to 1 Gbps along with numerous “specialized services”. The services include gaming, home network sharing, video calling and conferencing, device security, and more.

As per the report, Jio is currently not billing about 5 lakh users that registered way before the commercial launch. In addition, the company has not reached out to customers to offer any new plans. Beyond this, the company is also not billing new JioFiber customers that registered and provided a Rs 2,500 refundable security deposit. It also clarified that the company is “technically” billing the customers to ensure that the system works as intended.

