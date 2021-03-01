Reliance JioFiber new customers will need to pay Rs 1,000 installation charges, which will be non-refundable. Jio said in an FAQ page that the installation charges for a new broadband connection will be Rs 1,000 and this will be non-refundable. In addition, users will need to pay Rs 1,500 as a security deposit as well, which is refundable. Also Read - New JioPhone 2021 offer: Reliance Jio offers JioPhone, unlimited voice calls and data for 2 years at Rs 1,999

“For a new broadband connection, the installation charges will be Rs.1000 which is a Non-refundable charge and Rs.1500 towards Security Deposit which is refundable,” the FAQ page read. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans list: Price, speeds, OTT apps services other benefits

JioFiber free 30-day trial plans of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,500

As of now, those who want to try JioFiber service can choose between its Rs 2,500 or Rs 1,500 monthly plans. Do note that the monthly rental for both the plans is Rs 0 for the first 30 days. The more expensive plan offers 4K set-top box as well in addition to Wi-Fi Ont Modem. We take a look at the benefits included in JioFiber 30-day trial plans of Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500. Also Read - Qualcomm a key player in upcoming Reliance Jio-Google's low-cost Android smartphone

JioFiber Rs 2,500 free 30-day trial plan, Rs 1,000 will be installation charges

Reliance JioFiber’s free 30-day trial plan of Rs 2,500 offers WiFi Ont modem along with a 4K set-top box. Benefits included are truly unlimited high-speed data up to 150Mbps, unlimited voice calls anywhere in India and access to 10 OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot Select, and more. The services will be free for 30 days.

However, keep in mind that out of Rs 2,500 that users pay, Rs 1,000 will be charged as installation charges and is non-refundable. The rest of Rs 1,500 will be refundable.

JioFiber Rs 1,500 free 30-day trial plan

The JioFiber Rs 1,500 free 30-day trial plan does offer WiFi Ont modem, but not the 4K set-top box, which means users will not have access to 10 OTT subscriptions. Benefits that the plan includes are truly unlimited high-speed data up to 150Mbps and unlimited voice calls anywhere in India for the first 30 days.

The entire Rs 1,500 charged for this plan will be refundable and there does not seem an installation fee.

Fo those who wish to continue with JioFiber after the trial period will have the option to choose from a slew of its plans that range from Rs 399 to Rs 8,499 per month with speeds ranging from 30Mbps to 1Gbps. 4K set-top box and access to OTT services are offered with broadband plans of Rs 999 per month onwards.