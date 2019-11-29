Reliance JioFiber introduces 2 new prepaid broadband plans

When Reliance Jio introduced JioFiber, the prepaid plans started at Rs 699. Now, the telco has introduced two new prepaid broadband plans with weekly and monthly validity. The new plans offer unlimited voice calling, data allowance and complimentary TV video calling. The plans are priced at Rs 199 and Rs 351. Here is all you need to know.

Reliance JioFiber Rs 199 prepaid broadband plan

This is a weekly plan (7 days validity) priced at Rs 199. After taxes and GST, you will end up paying Rs 234.82. In terms of benefits, you get unlimited local and national calling. The plan also includes unlimited data download at 100Mbps speed.

Plan Price Validity Data Speed Other Benefits Rs 199 7 days Unlimited 100Mbps Unlimited local and national calls

Reliance JioFiber Rs 351 prepaid broadband plan

Moving on, the monthly plan is available for Rs 351, and after taxes and GST, you end up paying Rs 414. You get unlimited free local and national voice calling. In terms of data, you get 50GB at 10Mbps speed. Once the data is exhausted, you can continue with unlimited downloads, but at reduced speeds of 1Mbps. Reliance Jio is also offering quarterly, half-yearly and yearly payment options to the subscribers.

Plan Price Validity Data Speed Other Benefits Rs 351 30 days 50GB 10Mbps, Post FUP 1Mbps (Unlimited) Unlimited local and national calls

Things to note

The plans can be availed by existing customers using direct debit facility from their core balance. Also, Jio, in the official listing, has mentioned that the plans are available for “customers possessing a compatible Customer Premise Equipment (CPE).” Those not having the CPE can buy it buy paying a refundable deposit. There are two models, priced at Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,500, respectively.