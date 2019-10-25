Reliance JioPhone All-In-One plans announced starting at Rs 75

Earlier this month, Reliance Jio announced all-in-one plans for regular users having a Jio connection. Now, the company has extended benefits to Reliance JioPhone feature phone users too. The telco has announced four new plans starting at Rs 75 and going all the way up to Rs 185. They all come with 28 days validity, with changes in voice and data benefits. Here is all you need to know.

Reliance JioPhone Rs 75 plan detailed

The cheapest plan is available at Rs 75. It offers Jio to Jio calling for free and you get 500 minutes offnet calling (Jio to other operators). The plan also comes with 3GB data, (100MB per day).

All-in-one Rs 125 prepaid plan detailed

With this prepaid plan you will be charged Rs 125 for 28 days. Jio to Jio calling is free and for other operators, you get 500 off net minutes. The plan also comes with 14GB data (500MB per day).

Reliance JioPhone Rs 155 plan detailed

This prepaid recharge plan is available for Rs 155 where you get Jio to Jio calling for free. For calling to other operators, you get 500 off net minutes. In terms of data benefits, you get 28GB total data (1GB per day).

JioPhone Rs 185 prepaid plan detailed

Lastly, the Rs 185 plan is meant for users who need higher data benefits. This prepaid plan includes 2GB daily data, which means up to 56GB data for 28 days. You also get Jio to Jio calling and 500 off net minutes.

All-in-one plans for regular users

The basic all-in-one plan is priced at Rs 222 and it comes with a validity of one month. There is also Rs 222 and Rs 333 plans that offer validity of two and three months respectively. The benefit remains the same across all the three plans. The leading telco claims that these plans are 20 to 50 percent cheaper than existing competition. Customers can even upgrade for a month by making additional payment of Rs 111 over their base plan.