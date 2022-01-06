comscore Reliance Jio has a New Year gift for prepaid users, but it is available only till tomorrow
Reliance Jio's New Year gift for users available till tomorrow: Here's how to avail it

Under the New Year offer, the prepaid plan is offered with extra 29 days validity, which totals to 365 days. Originally, the Jio Rs 2545 prepaid plan offers 336 days validity.

Reliance Jio’s Happy New Year offer has been extended until January 7, 2022. As a part of its Happy New Year offer, the telecom operator increased the validity of its annual plan worth Rs 2545. Also Read - Reliance Jio launches new Rs 499 prepaid plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription: Check plan details

Under the New Year offer, the prepaid plan is offered with extra 29 days validity, which totals 365 days. Originally, the Jio Rs 2545 prepaid plan offers 336 days validity. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi user? Here’s how to get free Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar subscription for a year

The Happy New Year offer only adds extra validity days to the plan, while other benefits remain the same. Other benefits that the annual plan offers include – 1.5GB of data every day, 100 SMS, and unlimited voice calling to any network. Also Read - Reliance Jio discontinues its cheapest prepaid plan: Here are the details

Additionally, it offers one year of subscriptions to Jio services such as JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

To get the offer, interested subscribers can head over to the Jio website or MyJio application and recharge with the Rs 2,545 prepaid plan.

To recall, Reliance Jio introduced the Happy New Year offer with January 2 as the deadline. The operator has now extended the offer till January 7, which is tomorrow. So, to avail of the offer you will need to recharge your Jio phone number by end of tomorrow.

If you recharge with the annual Rs 2545 plan after January 7, 2022 you will get a validity of 336 days instead of 365 days. All other benefits will continue to be the same.

The offer comes as great news for users since they have been worried about the hike in tariff plans lately. Jio, along with other telecom operators like Airtel and Vodafone-idea (Vi), recently increased the prices of prepaid plans. Reasoning the decision to hike tariffs, Jio said in an official statement that the price has been due to its “commitment to further strengthen a sustainable telecom industry”.

  Published Date: January 6, 2022 4:28 PM IST

