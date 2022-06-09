comscore Jio ends offer on this prepaid plan; buyers now need to pay Rs 150 more: Check details
JioPhone users will now have to pay Rs 150 more for the yearly prepaid plan: Know more

The prepaid long-term plan for JioPhone users was earlier priced at Rs 749 (with limited time offer) and will now cost you Rs 899. It has a validity of 336 days.

Reliance Jio is known to offer one of the most affordable recharge plans for users in India. The telecom operator had launched a yearly prepaid plan for Rs 899 last year with a limited time period offer where users could get the plan at Rs 749. As listed on the Jio website, the limited period time offer has now ended on that plan, JioPhone users will have to pay Rs 899 for it instead of Rs 749. Buyers were getting a discount of Rs 150 earlier. This prepaid plan is a long-term plan for JioPhone users. Also Read - Jio brings in 4G mobile connectivity to Pangong Lake in Ladakh

For the unversed, it was earlier reported that Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio are likely to increase the prices of their rechange plans soon. Also Read - Airtel, Jio to install over 4,779 4G mobile towers in uncovered villages of India

This Jio prepaid plan will now cost you Rs 150 more

As mentioned earlier, this plan was first priced at Rs 749 (with the offer) and now it will cost you Rs 899. Other benefits provided under this plan have not been affected. Also Read - Char Dham Yatra: Jio brings mobile telephony service to Kedarnath trek route

This prepaid plan for JioPhone users offers a total of 24GB of data where users get 2GB of high-speed data for 28 days post which, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. Users get the data in 12 cycles. Additionally, it offers 50 free SMS per day for 28 days and unlimited voice calls. The plan has a validity of 336 days. Just like other plans, buyers will also get access to JioTV, JioCinema, JioSecurity and JioCloud.

Apart from this plan, Jio has not changed the prices of any other plan as of now.

For the unversed, Reliance Jio has become the first operator to provide 4G mobile connectivity in Spangmik village near Pangong lake in Ladakh. The users in the area will now have access to 4G voice and data services. The telco has also expanded its 4G services to Kedarnath trek route and has become the first telecom operator to do so. Jio, which is one of India’s largest telecom operators has already installed telecom towers at Chhoti Lincholi, Lincholi and Rudrapoint. It plans to install two more telecom towers in this route soon.

  • Published Date: June 9, 2022 10:40 AM IST

