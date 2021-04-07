SITI Broadband 200Mbps plan at Rs 899: Details, competition and more

SITI Broadband is a small scale broadband service provider with services prevalent in Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Orissa, Uttarakhand and Telangana. The company provides customers in all of these states with fiber broadband services. The most affordable plan the company has to offer is its Mega plan priced at Rs 899 per month offering 200Mbps of speed. Here we will be taking a look at what the SITI Broadband’s Rs 899 Mega plan has to offer and how it compares to broadband plans offered by mainstream competitors. Also Read - JioFiber broadband plans: List of all JioFiber broadband plans with benefits, validity

SITI Broadband Rs 899 broadband plan

SITI Broadband Mega plan is priced at Rs 899 per month, adding a GST of 18 percent (Rs 161), brings the effective price to Rs 1,060. Under the plan, the company offers customers internet speeds of up to 200Mbps. However, it does have a FUP limit on all its unlimited plans, which is not listed on its website as it differs in every region and can be confirmed by the local employees. Also Read - After Jio Fiber, now Airtel updates Xstream Fiber plans with 'Unlimited' data

The company’s website states that the users will have to pay a non-refundable activation charge at the time of installation. However, these will be waived off if the customer already has his own router/modem and activates it by connecting the fiber wire to it. The customer will also have to pay a refundable security charge for the ONU devices if they decide to get the modem/router from the company. Also Read - Jio Fiber unlimited broadband internet plans announced, new pricing starts at Rs 399

Discounted SITI Broadband Mega plan

Customers purchasing the plan for a longer duration will also get an effective discount on their purchase. If purchased for six months, the company will provide users with an additional month of service for free. If purchased for 10 months, the company will bundle two additional months, taking the total service to a full year.

SITI Broadband 200Mbps broadband plan vs competitors

Airtel provides users with its Entertainment plan at Rs 999 (with 18% GST = Rs 1178.82). Under the plan, it also offers customers speeds of up to 200Mbps. However, it also offers customers unlimited calling benefits along with access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Xstream Premium and Wynk Music. Customers also get an option to get an Xstream DTH box along with the plan, which would come with complimentary 1-month access to the HD pack.

Reliance JioFiber does not offer a 200Mbps plan, but its comparable Rs 999 (Rs 1178.82 with GST) plan comes with up to 150Mbps of speeds. Just like Airtel, Jio also provides its customers with free calling facilities. The plan is also bundled with access to 14 OTT apps including Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, SonyLIV, ZEE5, Sun NXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, Alt Balaji, Hoichoi, ShemarooMe, Lionsgate Play, Discovery+, Eros Now, JioCinema and JioSaavn.

Airtel and JioFiber also offer their plans in long-term bundles at a discounted price.